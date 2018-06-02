Suchen
Mit ihrem aktuellen Album „The Stories We Tell Ourselves“ (VÖ 2017) wurde die Band aus San Antonio,Texas, ganze dreimal für den Grammy nominiert: für Best Rock Album; Best Rock Performance und Best Rock Song für ihre #1 Hit Single „Go To War“ (siehe Video unten).
Überzeuge Dich selbst von der „Best Rock Perfomance“ – nomierten Band, dem selbstgebauten „Scorpion“ auf der Bühne und ihrer energiegeladenen Show!
TOURDATES:
  • 02. Juni – Rock am Ring, Nürburg, Deutschland
  • 03. Juni – Rock im Park, Nürnberg, Deutschland
  • 11. Juni – Stone Sour Support, Swiss Life Hall, Hannover, Deutschland
  • 12. Juni – Die Stadtmitte, Karlsruhe, Deutschland
  • 15. Juni – With Full Force Festival, Leipzig, Deutschland
  • 20. Juni – Rock the Ring Festival, Hinwil, Schweiz
  • 21. Juni – Zoom, Frankfurt, Deutschland
  • 22. Juni – Headcrash, Hamburg, Deutschland

