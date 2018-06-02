Nothing More: sind wieder in Deutschland auf Tour

Mit ihrem aktuellen Album „The Stories We Tell Ourselves“ (VÖ 2017) wurde die Band aus San Antonio,Texas, ganze dreimal für den Grammy nominiert: für Best Rock Album; Best Rock Performance und Best Rock Song für ihre #1 Hit Single „Go To War“ (siehe Video unten).

Überzeuge Dich selbst von der „Best Rock Perfomance“ – nomierten Band, dem selbstgebauten „Scorpion“ auf der Bühne und ihrer energiegeladenen Show!

TOURDATES:

02. Juni – Rock am Ring, Nürburg, Deutschland

03. Juni – Rock im Park, Nürnberg, Deutschland

11. Juni – Stone Sour Support, Swiss Life Hall, Hannover, Deutschland

12. Juni – Die Stadtmitte, Karlsruhe, Deutschland

15. Juni – With Full Force Festival, Leipzig, Deutschland

20. Juni – Rock the Ring Festival, Hinwil, Schweiz

21. Juni – Zoom, Frankfurt, Deutschland

22. Juni – Headcrash, Hamburg, Deutschland

