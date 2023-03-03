Omnium Gatherum: neues ‚Slasher‘ EP-Video zum Titeltrack

Am 2. Juni werden Omnium Gatherum ihre neue EP Slasher über Century Media Records veröffentlichen. Für einen ersten Vorgeschmack gibt es den Titeltrack ab sofort hier im Stream und als Video (produziert von Coldstore Productions):

Jukka Pelkonen (Vocals) über die erste Single: „A powerful fast song with a message like a plea to oneself! The darkness within can be an ally or an enemy. You are both the hunter and the hunted! Slasher’is also the title of our upcoming EP. This bad boy delivers two more OG songs and a furious cover. For now, check out the rippings of Slasher!“

Markus Vanhala (Guitars and Clean Vocals) fügt hinzu: „Hello from OG HQ! We’ll serve you a snack in between album cycles – it’s called Slasher, it’s an EP and it rocks! This release is a two-sided coin: A-side is presenting our new guitar hero and team player on the other side of the Atlantic, Mr. Nick Cordle (who joined the band right after our Origin release); B-side is presenting two older songs which were recorded already during the Origin sessions and aimed to release as digi-singles (but here they are on vinyl and CD too now finally). Enjoy!“

Slasher kann ab sofort hier https://omnium-gatherum.lnk.to/Slasher-EPID in folgenden Versionen vorbestellt werden:

–Ltd. CD digipak

–Black vinyl

–Digital EP

Abgemischt von Jens Bogren und gemastert von Tony Lindgren in den Fascination Street Studios, ist Slasher moderner Melodic Death Metal von höchstem Niveau. Diese 4-Track-EP enthält eine Coverversion des 80er-Klassikers Maniac sowie die ersten Studioaufnahmen mit dem neuen Gitarristen Nick Cordle. Nach über 25 Jahren beweisen Omnium Gatherum einmal mehr, dass sie immer noch führend sind!

Slasher Tracklist:

1. Slasher

2. Maniac (Cover Version)

3. Sacred

4. Lovelorn

Omnium Gatherum Festivals 2023

26. – 28. Mai – Manorfest

04. – 07. Juni – Karmøygeddon Metal Festival

08. – 10. Juni – Z! Live Rock Fest

09. – 10. Juni – Into the Grave

29. Juni – PROVINSSI

09. – 12. August Brutal Assault

10. – 12. August – Dark River Festival

More TBC

Ultima Ratio Fest – Europe 2023 Tourdates:

w/ Paradise Lost⁠, Primordial⁠, Omnium Gatherum⁠, Harakiri For The Sky⁠ ⁠

28.09. Karlsruhe, Substage

29.09. Zürich, Komplex

30.09. Memmingen, Kaminwerk

01.10. Wiesbaden, Schlachthof

02.10. Nürnberg, Löwensaal

04.10. Antwerpen, Trix

05.10. Saarbrücken, Garage

06.10. Prag, MeetFactory

07.10. Wien, Vienna Metal Meeting

08.10. Budapest, Barba Negra

10.10. Wroclaw, A2

11.10. Hannover, Capitol

12.10. Hamburg, Kronensaal

13.10. Leizig, Hellraiser

14.10. Oberhausen, Turbinenhalle 2

15.10. Utrecht, TivoliVredenburg

Omnium Gatherum Line-Up:

Jukka Pelkonen – Vocals

Markus Vanhala – Guitars and Clean Vocals

Nick Cordle – Guitar

Aapo Koivisto – Keyboards

Mikko Kivistö – Bass and Clean Vocals

Atte Pesonen – Drums

Omnium Gatherum online:

https://www.facebook.com/omniumgatherumband/

https://www.omniumgatherum.org/