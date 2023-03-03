Omnium Gatherum: neues ‚Slasher‘ EP-Video zum Titeltrack

Am 2. Juni werden Omnium Gatherum ihre neue EP Slasher über Century Media Records veröffentlichen. Für einen ersten Vorgeschmack gibt es den Titeltrack ab sofort hier im Stream und als Video (produziert von Coldstore Productions):
Jukka Pelkonen (Vocals) über die erste Single: „A powerful fast song with a message like a plea to oneself! The darkness within can be an ally or an enemy. You are both the hunter and the hunted! Slasher’is also the title of our upcoming EP. This bad boy delivers two more OG songs and a furious cover. For now, check out the rippings of Slasher!“
Markus Vanhala (Guitars and Clean Vocals) fügt hinzu: „Hello from OG HQ! We’ll serve you a snack in between album cycles – it’s called Slasher, it’s an EP and it rocks! This release is a two-sided coin: A-side is presenting our new guitar hero and team player on the other side of the Atlantic, Mr. Nick Cordle (who joined the band right after our Origin release); B-side is presenting two older songs which were recorded already during the Origin sessions and aimed to release as digi-singles (but here they are on vinyl and CD too now finally). Enjoy!“
Slasher kann ab sofort hier https://omnium-gatherum.lnk.to/Slasher-EPID in folgenden Versionen vorbestellt werden:
–Ltd. CD digipak
–Black vinyl
–Digital EP
Abgemischt von Jens Bogren und gemastert von Tony Lindgren in den Fascination Street Studios, ist Slasher moderner Melodic Death Metal von höchstem Niveau. Diese 4-Track-EP enthält eine Coverversion des 80er-Klassikers Maniac sowie die ersten Studioaufnahmen mit dem neuen Gitarristen Nick Cordle. Nach über 25 Jahren beweisen Omnium Gatherum einmal mehr, dass sie immer noch führend sind!
Slasher Tracklist:
1. Slasher
2. Maniac (Cover Version)
3. Sacred
4. Lovelorn
Omnium Gatherum Festivals 2023
26. – 28. Mai – Manorfest
04. – 07. Juni – Karmøygeddon Metal Festival
08. – 10. Juni – Z! Live Rock Fest
09. – 10. Juni – Into the Grave
29. Juni – PROVINSSI
09. – 12. August Brutal Assault
10. – 12. August – Dark River Festival
More TBC
Ultima Ratio Fest – Europe 2023 Tourdates:
w/ Paradise Lost, Primordial, Omnium Gatherum, Harakiri For The Sky
28.09. Karlsruhe, Substage
29.09. Zürich, Komplex
30.09. Memmingen, Kaminwerk
01.10. Wiesbaden, Schlachthof
02.10. Nürnberg, Löwensaal
04.10. Antwerpen, Trix
05.10. Saarbrücken, Garage
06.10. Prag, MeetFactory
07.10. Wien, Vienna Metal Meeting
08.10. Budapest, Barba Negra
10.10. Wroclaw, A2
11.10. Hannover, Capitol
12.10. Hamburg, Kronensaal
13.10. Leizig, Hellraiser
14.10. Oberhausen, Turbinenhalle 2
15.10. Utrecht, TivoliVredenburg
Omnium Gatherum Line-Up:
Jukka Pelkonen – Vocals
Markus Vanhala – Guitars and Clean Vocals
Nick Cordle – Guitar
Aapo Koivisto – Keyboards
Mikko Kivistö – Bass and Clean Vocals
Atte Pesonen – Drums
Omnium Gatherum online:
https://www.facebook.com/omniumgatherumband/
https://www.omniumgatherum.org/