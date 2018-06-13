Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, die Band um den legendären langjährigen Motörhead-Gitarristen hat die Termine und Support-Bands der Winter-Tourneen durch England und Deutschland angekündigt.
Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons
+ Leader Of Down
09.11. UK Blackpool – Waterpool Music Venue
10.11. UK Stoke – Sugarmill
11.11. UK Glasgow – G2
13.11. UK Inverness – Ironworks
14.11. UK Newcastle – University
15.11. UK York – Fibbers
16.11. UK Manchester – Rebellion
17.11. UK London – Boston Music Room
19.11. UK Norwich – Waterfront Studio
20.11. UK Birmingham – Asylum
22.11. UK Cardiff – The Globe
23.11. UK Portsmouth – Wedgewood Rooms
24.11. UK Plymouth – The Junction
+ Tim McMillan & Rachel Snow
27.11. GER Cologne – Luxor
28.11. GER Bochum – Rockpalast
29.11. GER Leipzig – Hellraiser
30.11. GER Annaberg-Buchholz – Alte Brauerei
01.12. GER Stuttgart – ClubCann
03.12. GER Nuremberg – Hirsch
04.12. GER Aschaffenburg – Colos-Saal
05.12. GER Augsburg – Spectrum
07.12. GER Dresden – Beatpol
08.12. GER Weinheim – Café Central
Tickets sowie das viel gelobte Debütalbum The Age Of Absurdity und die exklusive 7″ Single Silver Machine können hier bestellt werden.
Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons – live
23.06. D Leipzig – Matapaloz
27. – 29.07. UK Ebbw Vale – Steelhouse Festival
28.07. IRL Collon – Rally of Lúgh LongArm
29.08. GR Athens – Gagarin 205
31.08. GR Thessaloniki – Street Mode Festival
06.09. H Budapest – Dürer Kert
27.10. USA Miami, FL – Chris Jericho‘s Rock ’N Wrestling Cruise
08. – 11.11. UK Camp HRH – Hard Rock Hell
Mehr Info zu PCATBS:
Ganze 32 Jahre lang war Phil Campbell der Lead-Gitarrist Motörheads. In dieser Zeit tourte er in der ganzen Welt, verkaufte Millionen von Alben und spielte auf den größten Festivals als Headliner. Musik ist Phils Passion und es ist eben diese Passion, die zur Gründung von Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons führte.
Das Einzigartige an der Band ist die Tatsache, dass neben Phil selbst seine drei Söhne die Positionen am Schlagzeug, dem Bass und der zweiten Gitarre besetzen. Das Line-Up wird von Sänger Neil Starr komplettiert.
Line-Up:
Phil Campbell – Guitar
Todd Campbell – Guitar
Dane Campbell – Drums
Tyla Campbell – Bass
Neil Starr – Vocals
