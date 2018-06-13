Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons: Headliner Tour im Winter

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, die Band um den legendären langjährigen Motörhead-Gitarristen hat die Termine und Support-Bands der Winter-Tourneen durch England und Deutschland angekündigt.

+ Leader Of Down

09.11. UK Blackpool – Waterpool Music Venue

10.11. UK Stoke – Sugarmill

11.11. UK Glasgow – G2

13.11. UK Inverness – Ironworks

14.11. UK Newcastle – University

15.11. UK York – Fibbers

16.11. UK Manchester – Rebellion

17.11. UK London – Boston Music Room

19.11. UK Norwich – Waterfront Studio

20.11. UK Birmingham – Asylum

22.11. UK Cardiff – The Globe

23.11. UK Portsmouth – Wedgewood Rooms

24.11. UK Plymouth – The Junction

+ Tim McMillan & Rachel Snow

27.11. GER Cologne – Luxor

28.11. GER Bochum – Rockpalast

29.11. GER Leipzig – Hellraiser

30.11. GER Annaberg-Buchholz – Alte Brauerei

01.12. GER Stuttgart – ClubCann

03.12. GER Nuremberg – Hirsch

04.12. GER Aschaffenburg – Colos-Saal

05.12. GER Augsburg – Spectrum

07.12. GER Dresden – Beatpol

08.12. GER Weinheim – Café Central

Tickets sowie das viel gelobte Debütalbum The Age Of Absurdity und die exklusive 7″ Single Silver Machine können hier bestellt werden.

Habt ihr die vorherigen Clips und Musikvideos verpasst?

Webisode #1: https://youtu.be/TKPD4bD3al0

Webisode #2: https://youtu.be/IQjnpA42Rm4

Webisode #3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TOiAZBYh9ik

Welcome To Hell music video: https://youtu.be/QMVXtC3SVPE

Silver Machine (feat. HAWKWIND member Dave Brock) live video: https://youtu.be/kGX_819vPSA

Dark Days music video: https://youtu.be/VyuYVuyysdM

Ringleader lyric video: https://youtu.be/3c9k2xzd8aY

Studio diary episode #1: https://youtu.be/DnMp-CEnUkU

Studio diary episode #2: https://youtu.be/yLpdWuUHsdg

Studio diary episode #3: https://youtu.be/yLpdWuUHsdg

Track By Track Part 1: https://youtu.be/VbPW5IiPXok

Track By Track Part 2: https://youtu.be/LN6MKp_lazE

Concert at YouTube Space London: https://youtu.be/rDG9-uojUQ4

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons – live

23.06. D Leipzig – Matapaloz

27. – 29.07. UK Ebbw Vale – Steelhouse Festival

28.07. IRL Collon – Rally of Lúgh LongArm

29.08. GR Athens – Gagarin 205

31.08. GR Thessaloniki – Street Mode Festival

06.09. H Budapest – Dürer Kert

27.10. USA Miami, FL – Chris Jericho‘s Rock ’N Wrestling Cruise

08. – 11.11. UK Camp HRH – Hard Rock Hell

Mehr Info zu PCATBS:

Ganze 32 Jahre lang war Phil Campbell der Lead-Gitarrist Motörheads. In dieser Zeit tourte er in der ganzen Welt, verkaufte Millionen von Alben und spielte auf den größten Festivals als Headliner. Musik ist Phils Passion und es ist eben diese Passion, die zur Gründung von Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons führte.

Das Einzigartige an der Band ist die Tatsache, dass neben Phil selbst seine drei Söhne die Positionen am Schlagzeug, dem Bass und der zweiten Gitarre besetzen. Das Line-Up wird von Sänger Neil Starr komplettiert.

Line-Up:

Phil Campbell – Guitar

Todd Campbell – Guitar

Dane Campbell – Drums

Tyla Campbell – Bass

Neil Starr – Vocals

www.philcampbell.net

www.facebook.com/philcampbellatbs

www.nuclearblast.de/philcampbellandthebastardsons

