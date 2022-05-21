Porcupine Tree: veröffentlichen neuen Song „Herd Culling“

Porcupine Tree veröffentlichen den dritten Song ihres mit Spannung erwarteten neuen Albums Closure/Continuation, das am 24. Juni via Music For Nation/Sony erscheinen wird.

Herd Culling wirkt textlich als würde man aus einem paranoiden Fiebertraum erwachen und verstört feststellen, dass Finsternis deine Türschwelle erreicht hat. Musikalisch changiert die Band zwischen angespannten, präzisen Strophen und einem explosiven, treibenden Refrain. Klassisch Porcupine Tree eben.

Steven Wilson sagt über Herd Culling: “It was the final song written for the album. When the rest of the songs were assembled we felt there was still musically a ‚hole’ for something dramatic in the middle of the album, so it became the only song written as a three way collaboration between all of us. Beginning with Gavin coming up with an unusual rhythm in 11 (he’ll never give you something easy!), it was then a case of myself and Richard finding the music, and both of us working with sequenced electronics and sound design, alongside the quiet/loud guitar dynamics. The full 7 minute version is a musical storytelling which features several other sections, but I think the edit works quite well as a more conventionally structured piece too – a smaller bite of music. Lyrically it’s about a very specific event in history, but it also deals with the broader theme of paranoia in the modern age – someone or something is coming up your driveway or in your front garden, and their/its motives are unclear. The title obviously takes on extra resonance in our Covid times.”

Die nun veröffentlichte Version von Herd Culling ist ein Edit der auf Porcupine Trees erstem Album seit dreizehn Jahren, Closure/Continuation, enthaltenen Originalfassung. Der Song folgt auf die bereits bekannten Tracks Harridan und Of The New Day.

Im Herbst beginnen Porcupine Tree ihre erste Tour seit 2010 und spielen rund um den Globus Konzerte zu Closure/Continuation, darunter zwölf in Europa.

Porcupine Tree live 2022:

10.09. – (CA) Toronto, ON, Meridian Hall

12.09. – (CA) Laval, QC, Place Bell

14.09. – (US) Cambridge, MA, MGM Music Hall at Fenway

16.09. – (US) New York, NY, Radio City Music Hall

17.09. – (US) Philadelphia, PA, The Met Philadelphia

18.09. – (US) Washington, DC, The Anthem

20.09. – (US) Chicago, IL, Auditorium Theater

23.09. – (US) Irving, TX, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

25.09. – (US) Denver, CO, Bellco Theatre

28.09. – (US) San Francisco, CA, The Masonic

30.09. – (US) Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre

04.10. – (MX) Mexico City, Pepsi Center

07.10. – (CL) Santiago, Movistar Arena

———

21.10. – (DE) Berlin, Max-Schmeling-Halle

23.10. – (DE) Vienna, Gasometer

24.10. – (DE) Milan, Forum

27.10. – (SE) Stockholm, Avicii Arena

28.10. – (DK) Copenhagen, Falkoner Theatre

30.10. – (PL) Katowice, Spodek Hall

02.11. – (FR) Paris, Zenith

04.11. – (DE) Stuttgart, Porsche Arena

06.11. – (DE) Oberhausen, KP Arena

07.11. – (NL) Amsterdam, Ziggodome

09.11. – (CH) Zurich, Halle 622

11.11. – (UK) London, SSE Arena Wembley

Weitere Infos zur Band und zum neuen Album könnt ihr hier nachlesen: