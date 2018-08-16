Das amerikanische Power Trio Prong veröffentlicht mit However It May End das dritte Video aus dem aktuellen Studioalbum Zero Days. Das Lyrikvideo wurde erschaffen von der kanadischen Firma TheCutCartel.

Tommy Victor sagt über den Song: „Hey, Prong has a new lyric video for the song However It May End from our Zero Days album. I threw some Eastern philosophical ideas in with a Western doomsday outlook for the concept of the song. The video depicts the transcendence with violence. It came out great; check it out!”

Zero Days erschien im Sommer 2017 über Steamhammer/SPV als CD Digipak, 2 LP Gatefold, Download und Stream: https://Prong.lnk.to/ZeroDays

Prong Europa-Tour 2018:

*special guest: Dew-Scented

24.08. Sulingen – Reload Festival

25.08. Hamburg – Hafenklang

26.08. Berlin – SO36*

28.08. NL-Groningen – Vera*

29.08. NL-Eindhoven – Dynamo*

30.08. Wiesbaden – Schlachthof*

31.08. Köln – Luxor*

01.09. Bochum – Rockpalast*

02.-07.09. DE/UK-Full Metal Cruise

Tour Agentur: www.seaside-touring.com

Tickets Deutschland: www.metaltix.com

Kommentare

Kommentare