Rivers Of Nihil: launchen Video zur neuen Single „Focus“

Am 24. September werden Rivers Of Nihil ihren vierten Longplayer The Work via Metal Blade Records veröffentlichen. Einen weiteren Vorgeschmack auf das Album könnt ihr durch das Video zur neuen Single Focus (Regie: David Brodsky // mgenyc.com) gewinnen, das sich hier befindet:

Die erste Single Clean (Regie: Mike Truehart) könnt ihr euch nach wie vor hier anhören: metalblade.com/riversofnihil – dort kann The Work auch in den folgenden Formaten vorbestellt werden:

– digipak-CD

– deluxe box set (hardcover box includes: CD digipak (w/ bonus track), blue w/ black & white splatter vinyl, 52-page photo book, slipmat, and exclusive download content)

– 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

– silver w/ blue & black splatter vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 500 copies)

– natural clear w/ black & red splatter vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)

– crystal clear w/ white & turquoise splatter vinyl (Kings Road exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– red / white melt vinyl (EMP exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– transparent orange w/ black swirls vinyl (Eyesore exclusive – limited to 300 copies)

– silver / black marbled vinyl (Impericon exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– aqua blue / canary yellow galaxy vinyl (US exclusive)

– white / cyan blue galaxy vinyl (US exclusive)

Weitere Infos zur Band und zum neuen Album könnt ihr hier nachlesen: