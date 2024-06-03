Rotting Christ: kündigen EU-Tour nach neuem Album „Pro Xristou“ an

Die souveränen Könige des Black Metal, Rotting Christ, erheben sich aus den Säulen ihres hellenischen Erbes und laden Sie ein, an einem monumentalen Kreuzzug durch Europa teilzunehmen. Direkt nach der Veröffentlichung ihres packenden 14. Studioalbums Pro Xristou enthüllen die griechischen Metal-Legenden ihre faszinierenden Termine für die EU-Tour 2024, die diesen Herbst beginnt.

„Dear Metal brothers & sisters, we can proudly announce that we celebrate our 35 years of existence with the release of our new album Pro Xristou & some special shows on European soils this Autumn. Together with the Scandinavian Pagan Metal Kings Borknagar and French diabolical horde Seth we promise to perform a hell of a show every night! Thanks for your attention and look forward to seeing you all in the battle field!“, sagt Sakis, im Namen von Rotting Christ.“

„With the spellbinding essence of their latest opus, Pro Xristou, the Greek forebearers Rotting Christ will share stages with Norway’s progressive black metal giants Borknagar, whose profound musical narratives have sculpted their undisputed place within the genre. Alongside them, France’s Seth will bring their own brand of fervent intensity and atmospheric ferocity to the mix. Together, they stand as a triad set to invigorate and bewitch audiences across the continent.“

„Sharing the stage for a whole month with thy mighty Rotting Christ is thrilling ! This will be our 3rd European tour in over 25 years and definitely the biggest journey that we’ve ever had ! We can’t think of any better band on Season of Mist roster to promote La France Des Maudits!“, sagen Seth.

Rotting Christ 2024 EU Tour

w/ Borknagar & Seth

28 September: Warsaw, PL @ Proxima

29 September: Krakow, PL @ Hyde Park

1 October: Gdansk, PL @ Drizzly Grizzly

2 October: Leipzig, DE @ Hellraiser

3 October: Heidelberg, DE @ Halle02

4 October: Ostwald, FR @ Le Point d’Eau

5 October: Seyssinet Pariset, FR @ l’ilyade

6 October: Torino, IT @ Audiodrome Live Club

7 October: Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv

8 October: Nuremburg, DE @ Hirsch

9 October: Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Pandora

10 October: Bochum, DE @ Matrix

11 October: Wasquehal, FR @ The Black Lab

12 October: Limoges, FR @ CCM John Lennon

13 October: Montpellier, FR @ Rockstore

15 October: Villava, ES @ Totem

16 October: Ponferrada, ES @ La Vaca

17 October: Porto, PT @ Hard Club

18 October: Lisbon, PT @ Under the Doom Festival

19 October: Madrid, ES @ Changó

20 October: Seville, ES @ Custom

22 October: Murcia, ES @ Gamma

23 October: L’Hospitalet, ES @ Salamandra

24 October: Toulouse, FR @ La Cabane

25 October: La Mézière, FR @ Samain Fest (Salle Cassiopée)

26 October: Sint Niklaas, BE @ De Casino

27 October: Maastricht, NL @ Samhain Festival *ohne Seth

Tickets werden in Kürze auf der Bandsintown-Webseite von Rotting Christ erhältlich sein.

Mehr Infos zu Rotting Christ und ihrem neuen Album findet ihr hier:

Rotting Christ online:

https://www.rotting-christ.com/

https://www.facebook.com/rottingchristofficial/

https://www.instagram.com/rottingchristofficial/