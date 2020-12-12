Siamese: veröffentlichen neue Single & Video zu „Can’t Force The Love“

Die preisgekrönte dänische Post-Hardcore Band Siamese legt mit Can’t Force The Love eine brandneue Single, samt dazugehörigem Musikvideo, vor. Der Song folgt auf die Single Home feat. Stray From The Path’s Drew York, die bereits über 800.000 Streams einspielen konnte.

Hört die Single Can’t Force The Love hier: https://siamesedk.lnk.to/cantforcethelove

Siamese Sänger Mirza Radonjica über Can’t Force The Love:

„‚Can’t Force The Love is a personal song that I wrote last year following a break up. It’s somehow a more classic Siamese song going back to the roots a bit before we take you on a unpredictable ride again very soon.“

Das Video zu Can’t Force The Love ist das zweite von insgesamt drei Videos, die Siamese in einer verlassenen dänischen Militärbasis drehten, welche auch als Set für die Netflix Serie „The Rain“ diente.

Quelle: Long Branch Records / SPV GmbH