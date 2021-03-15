Silvertomb: veröffentlichen Musikvideo zur Single „So True“

Die US-Metalband Silvertomb, um die Type O Negative Mitglieder Kenny Hickey und Johnny Kelly, veröffentlicht mit So True die vierte Single aus ihrem Debütalbum Edge Of Existence, samt dazugehörigem Musikvideo. Das Album Edge Of Existence ist bereits über Long Branch Records / SPV erhältlich.

Kenny Hickey über die Single So True:

“This song was written in desperation and from the gut at a time when I was at one of my lowest points in my alcohol abuse. It’s a basic purging of every trauma, insecurity and anxiety that led up to that point in my life.

For the So True video we tried to capture how a negative self image and a lust for power can be turned outward and onto society to become a destructive force.“

Silvertombs Debütalbum Edge Of Existence handelt von Kenny Hickeys persönlichen Kämpfe mit Sucht, Liebe und Selbstmord, den Tod seines Sängers und Frontmannes Peter Steele im Jahr 2010 und die anschließende Auflösung von Type O Negative.

Silvertomb wurde im Kielwasser von Type O Negative und Seventh Void gegründet und ist das jüngste musikalische Projekt von Kenny Hickey (Type O Negative, Seventh Void), Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative, Danzig) und Hank Hell (Seventh Void, Inhuman). Diesmal schließen sie sich mit dem New Yorker Hardcore Veteranen Joseph James (Agnostic Front, Inhuman) an der Gitarre und Aaron Joos (Awaken The Shadow, Empyreon) an den Keys, Gitarre und Background-Gesang, zusammen.

Silvertomb kombinieren musikalische Stile zwischen Pink Floyd und Black Sabbath zu einer knochenbrechenden, umwerfenden, klanglichen Reise in den Unterleib der menschlichen Emotionen.

Line-Up:

Kenny Hickey – Gitarre, Gesang

Joseph James – Gitarre

Johnny Kelly – Schlagzeug

Hank Hell – Bass

Aaron Joos – Keyboards, Gitarre, Background Gesang

