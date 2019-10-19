Silvertomb: veröffentlichen Single „Right Of Passage“

Die US-Metalband, um dieMitgliederundveröffentlicht mitheute die dritte Single aus ihrem Debütalbumdas am 1. November 2019 übererscheint.

Kenny Hickey über die Single Right Of Passage:

“There’s something wrong with my generation: the 90’s generation of musicians specifically. Why we were so prone to suicide and OD’s is still a question to be answered with any clarity. “Right of Passage” poses the question of whether we have the inherent right to choose our own time and type of death. I had my own botched attempt at suicide in 2009 and I’m happy now it wasn’t successful. The artwork for the single release of this song is an actual picture of my face after I was hit by a truck in 2018. I broke my face and head and severely injured my shoulder and had multiple surgery’s since. Survival is often a serious pain in the ass.”

Silvertomb’s Debütalbum Edge of Existence handelt von Kenny Hickey’s persönlichen Kämpfe mit Sucht, Liebe und Selbstmord, den Tod seines Sängers und Frontmannes Peter Steele im Jahr 2010 und die anschließende Auflösung von Type O Negative.