SINK THE SHIP veröffentlichen heute ihr brandneues Album »Persevere« via SharpTone Records. Zur Feier des Tages hat die Band ein weiteres neues Video online gestellt. Begebt euch auf YouTube, um euch ‚Nail Biter‘ anzusehen:
Holt euch »Persevere« jetzt: http://geni.us/STSPersevere
Holt euch die Platte in digitaler Form: https://SinkTheShip.lnk.to/Persevere
Mehr zu SINK THE SHIP:
Schaut euch ‚Domestic Dispute‘ feat. Bert Poncet (CHUNK! NO, CAPTAIN CHUNK!) hier an:
Holt euch den Song hier: https://SinkTheShip.lnk.to/DomesticDispute
Schaut euch ‚Second Chances‘ hier an: https://youtu.be/jzkrjmsyag4
Holt euch den Song hier: https://SinkTheShip.lnk.to/SecondChances
Schaut euch ‚Everything‘ feat. Levi Benton (MISS MAY I) hier an: https://youtu.be/vFrBKDOkJBY
Holt euch den Song hier: https://SinkTheShip.lnk.to/Everything
Markus Staiger (Nuclear Blast CEO / SharpTone Records Co-Founder) kommentiert: „SINK THE SHIP haben einfach das beste Melodic Metalcore-Debüt überhaupt abgeliefert! Sie haben ein grandioses Album mit einem einzigartigen Mix aus Metalcore, Pop Punk und Post-Hardcore geschaffen!“
Colton Ulery (Gesang bei SINK THE SHIP) fügt hinzu: “SINK THE SHIP took a break in 2017 to re-group and solidify what we wanted the band to be. During that time, SharpTone had made contact with me and we began sending them new material. We’re so excited to be coming back and in partnership with them. The experience with the label has definitely been one to brag about. Such a phenomenal and hardworking staff.“
„We had the honor of creating this album with Bert and Eric Poncet from Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! There had been talks of doing a feature with Bert and after listening to all of the songs, we ended up deciding on ‚Domestic Dispute.‘ Those guys are so great to work with. The studio quality and hospitality were more than exceptional.“
SINK THE SHIP brachen 2012 mit ihrer energiegeladenen, mutigen und einzigartigen Mischung aus Post-Hardcore, Pop Punk und Metalcore aus dem Underground der Heavy Music-Szene hervor. Seitdem sind sie mit jedem Jahr, das verging, stärker und stärker geworden. Innerhalb von zwei Jahren veröffentlichte die Band ihre fesselnde – wenn auch noch sehr raue – Debüt-EP ‚Reflections‘. Diese sprach jedoch bereits Bände über die Leidenschaft der Band, ehrliche und authentische Musik, mit einem hohen emotionalen Wert, zu machen.
SINK THE SHIP live:
w/ SETTLE YOUR SCORES, TELLTALE
27.04. USA Erie, PA – Basement Transmissions
28.04. USA Cleveland, OH – The Foundry
30.04. USA Pittsburgh, PA – Black Forge Coffee House
01.05. USA Buffalo, NY – Stamps
02.05. USA Brooklyn, NY – Gold Sounds Bar
03.05. USA Amityville, NY – Revolution Music Hall
04.05. USA Philadelphia, PA – Kung Fu Necktie
05.05. USA Richmond, VA – The Canal Club
08.05. USA Marietta, GA – Swayze‘s Venue
09.05. USA Gainesville, FL – High Dive
10.05. USA Hudson, FL – What We Live For Studios
11.05. USA Daytona Beach, FL – Rok Bar
13.05. USA Greensboro, NC – New York Pizza
Line-up:
Colton Ulery // Gesang
Brandon Knerem // Gitarre
Zakk Godare // Bass
Zac Fox // Drums