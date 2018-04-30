SINK THE SHIP veröffentlichen heute ihr brandneues Album »Persevere« via SharpTone Records. Zur Feier des Tages hat die Band ein weiteres neues Video online gestellt. Begebt euch auf YouTube, um euch ‚Nail Biter‘ anzusehen:

Holt euch »Persevere« jetzt: http://geni.us/STSPersevere

Holt euch die Platte in digitaler Form: https://SinkTheShip.lnk.to/Persevere

Mehr zu SINK THE SHIP:

Schaut euch ‚Domestic Dispute‘ feat. Bert Poncet (CHUNK! NO, CAPTAIN CHUNK!) hier an:

Holt euch den Song hier: https://SinkTheShip.lnk.to/DomesticDispute

Schaut euch ‚Second Chances‘ hier an: https://youtu.be/jzkrjmsyag4

Holt euch den Song hier: https://SinkTheShip.lnk.to/SecondChances

Schaut euch ‚Everything‘ feat. Levi Benton (MISS MAY I) hier an: https://youtu.be/vFrBKDOkJBY

Holt euch den Song hier: https://SinkTheShip.lnk.to/Everything

Markus Staiger (Nuclear Blast CEO / SharpTone Records Co-Founder) kommentiert: „SINK THE SHIP haben einfach das beste Melodic Metalcore-Debüt überhaupt abgeliefert! Sie haben ein grandioses Album mit einem einzigartigen Mix aus Metalcore, Pop Punk und Post-Hardcore geschaffen!“

Colton Ulery (Gesang bei SINK THE SHIP) fügt hinzu: “SINK THE SHIP took a break in 2017 to re-group and solidify what we wanted the band to be. During that time, SharpTone had made contact with me and we began sending them new material. We’re so excited to be coming back and in partnership with them. The experience with the label has definitely been one to brag about. Such a phenomenal and hardworking staff.“

„We had the honor of creating this album with Bert and Eric Poncet from Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! There had been talks of doing a feature with Bert and after listening to all of the songs, we ended up deciding on ‚Domestic Dispute.‘ Those guys are so great to work with. The studio quality and hospitality were more than exceptional.“

SINK THE SHIP brachen 2012 mit ihrer energiegeladenen, mutigen und einzigartigen Mischung aus Post-Hardcore, Pop Punk und Metalcore aus dem Underground der Heavy Music-Szene hervor. Seitdem sind sie mit jedem Jahr, das verging, stärker und stärker geworden. Innerhalb von zwei Jahren veröffentlichte die Band ihre fesselnde – wenn auch noch sehr raue – Debüt-EP ‚Reflections‘. Diese sprach jedoch bereits Bände über die Leidenschaft der Band, ehrliche und authentische Musik, mit einem hohen emotionalen Wert, zu machen.

SINK THE SHIP live:

w/ SETTLE YOUR SCORES, TELLTALE

27.04. USA Erie, PA – Basement Transmissions

28.04. USA Cleveland, OH – The Foundry

30.04. USA Pittsburgh, PA – Black Forge Coffee House

01.05. USA Buffalo, NY – Stamps

02.05. USA Brooklyn, NY – Gold Sounds Bar

03.05. USA Amityville, NY – Revolution Music Hall

04.05. USA Philadelphia, PA – Kung Fu Necktie

05.05. USA Richmond, VA – The Canal Club

08.05. USA Marietta, GA – Swayze‘s Venue

09.05. USA Gainesville, FL – High Dive

10.05. USA Hudson, FL – What We Live For Studios

11.05. USA Daytona Beach, FL – Rok Bar

13.05. USA Greensboro, NC – New York Pizza

Line-up:

Colton Ulery // Gesang

Brandon Knerem // Gitarre

Zakk Godare // Bass

Zac Fox // Drums

Kommentare

Kommentare