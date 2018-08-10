Die kanadischen Heavy Metal Maniacs SKULL FIST haben angekündigt, ihr drittes Studioalbum „Way Of The Road“ am 26. Oktober 2018 via NoiseArt Records zu veröffentlichen.

Ein starker moralischer Kompass im Kampf gegen noch stärkere Drinks.

Wenn SKULL FIST wieder ihre ersten Riffs zücken und ein drittes Studioalbum voller Authentizität, Ehrlichkeit und zwielichtiger Texte ins Haus steht, fühlt es sich an, als würde man in einem Meer verwirrender Schwermetallmoral ertrinken. Denn das Quartett aus Toronto/Kanada, befindet sich in einem lebenslangen Kampf zwischen nostalgischem Heavy Metal und einem beharrlichen Verlangen nach Glückseligkeit und persönlichem Frieden. Und jetzt entzünden sie es erneut, dieses Feuer, das mit dem Debüt-Album zu lodern begonnen hatte und mit jeder Note des 9-Track-schweren neuen Longplayers „Way Of The Road“ noch

einen Funken weiterspringt.

Die Band kommentiert:

„It’s the goldy locks equation dudes. The first record was too cold, the second record was too hot, for us this record feels right. After a few years of bogus behaviour, big ass obstacles and a ton of patience I am still surprised we managed to get this record finished. With every album we did including that E.P. fella’s have come and gone as we tried to find a sound but I think if there was anything that summed up my idea of what Skull Fist was and is it would be this record. You might love it, hate it or it might speak to your own life but then again it’s all relative you know? I guess our first mission is personal satisfaction so it felt nice to step away from all of the effects that most recordings including our own have hidden behind. Minimal delays and verbs, real drums, one lead vocal. Sorta stepping back into a more natural sound. Got nothing to hide and even less to lose.“

Mehr Infos gibt es in Kürze – seid gespannt!

Info:

https://www.facebook.com/skullfisted

www.noiseart.eu

Kommentare

Kommentare