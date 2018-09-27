Die aus Grafton, Ohio (USA) stammende US-Metal Band Sleeplord, hat einen weltweiten Deal bei Pure Steel Records unterschrieben.
Die Band, wurde 2015 von Joshua Pitz und Ted Anderson gegründete und bezeichnet ihren Musikstil als „US-Metal with Doom and Thrash influences“.
Das Debütalbum hat den Titel Levels Of Perception und wird 2019 über Pure Steel Records erscheinen.
Line-Up:
Ted Anderson – vocals
Joshua Pitz – guitars
Calvin Burgess – bass
Mick Ross – drums
www.facebook.com/Sleeplord-1495265024067417/