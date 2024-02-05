Stellar Circuits: veröffentlichen „Sight To Sound (Deluxe Edition)“ kurz vor Beginn ihrer Europatournee

Die herausragende Progressive Metal-Band Stellar Circuits aus North Carolina hat die Veröffentlichung einer Deluxe Edition ihres bahnbrechenden Albums Sight To Sound bekannt gegeben, das jetzt bei Nuclear Blast Records erscheint. Das von Kritikern gelobte Album wurde mit vier unveröffentlichten Bonustracks digital neu aufgelegt, kurz vor ihrer ersten Europatour mit Persefone, Hypno5e und Lampr3a im Februar/März.
Sänger Ben Beddick kommentiert die Sight To Sound Deluxe Edition und die Tournee wie folgt:
“We’re excited to finally release the extra tracks from the Sight to Sound recordings. Overall we felt that these songs were best presented as a deluxe or extended version of the album. The four extra tracks all seem to have a common tonality and hold a place that’s all their own within the sequence of our new record.
The fact that this release coincides with our first ever international tour makes it that much better. We cannot wait to play these new songs for the fine folks of these European nations. It will be a dream come true.”
Mit der Veröffentlichung der Deluxe Edition kommt auch der Visualizer für den Lead-Bonustrack The Magician, den ihr euch hier ansehen könnt:
Stream Sight To Sound (Deluxe Edition): https://sc.bfan.link/sight-to-sound-dlx
Europe 2024 w/Persefone, Hypno5e & Lampr3a:
Feb 10 – Hengelo, The Netherlands – Metropool
Feb 11 – Ghent, Belgium – Asgaard
Feb 12 – Wiesbaden, Germany – Schlachthof
Feb 13 – Paris, France – La Machine
Feb 14 – Nantes, France – Le Ferrailleur
Feb 16 – Madrid, Spain – Bassement
Feb 17 – Barcelona, Spain – Bóveda
Feb 18 – Lyon, France – Rock ‘n Eat
Feb 19 – Aarau, Switzerland – KIFF
Feb 20 – Munich, Germany – Feierwerk
Feb 21 – Vienna, Austria – Viper Room
Feb 22 – Budapest, Hungary – Analog Music Hall
Feb 23 – Prague, Czech Republic – Kasarna
Feb 24 – Poznań, Poland – 2Progi
Feb 26 – Berlin, Germany – Cassiopeia
Feb 27 – Hamburg, Germany – Logo
Feb 28 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Valand
Feb 29 – Stockholm, Sweden – Hus 7
Mar 1 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Stengade
Mar 2 – Hannover, Germany – Béi Chéz Heinz
Mar 3 – Oberhausen, Germany – Kulttempel
Mar 5 – Bristol, UK – The Exchange
Mar 6 – Glasgow, UK – Audio
Mar 7 – Manchester, UK – Satan’s Hollow
Mar 8 – London, UK – Boston Music Room
Mar 9 – Lille, France – The Black Lab
Mar 10 – Eindhoven, The Netherlands – Dynamo
Sight To Sound (Deluxe Edition) – Tracklisting:
1. Catch Your Death
2. Witch House
3. Pleasure Cruise
4. Skull Beneath The Smile
5. Sight To Sound
6. Truthseeker
7. Alchemy
8. Nightlife
9. For The Birds
10. Learning To Sleep
11. Where Were You?
12. The Magician
13. Lady Of The Lake
14. [Tides Turn]
15. White Elephants
