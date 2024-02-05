Stellar Circuits: veröffentlichen „Sight To Sound (Deluxe Edition)“ kurz vor Beginn ihrer Europatournee

Die herausragende Progressive Metal-Band Stellar Circuits aus North Carolina hat die Veröffentlichung einer Deluxe Edition ihres bahnbrechenden Albums Sight To Sound bekannt gegeben, das jetzt bei Nuclear Blast Records erscheint. Das von Kritikern gelobte Album wurde mit vier unveröffentlichten Bonustracks digital neu aufgelegt, kurz vor ihrer ersten Europatour mit Persefone, Hypno5e und Lampr3a im Februar/März.

Sänger Ben Beddick kommentiert die Sight To Sound Deluxe Edition und die Tournee wie folgt:

“We’re excited to finally release the extra tracks from the Sight to Sound recordings. Overall we felt that these songs were best presented as a deluxe or extended version of the album. The four extra tracks all seem to have a common tonality and hold a place that’s all their own within the sequence of our new record.

The fact that this release coincides with our first ever international tour makes it that much better. We cannot wait to play these new songs for the fine folks of these European nations. It will be a dream come true.”

Mit der Veröffentlichung der Deluxe Edition kommt auch der Visualizer für den Lead-Bonustrack The Magician, den ihr euch hier ansehen könnt:

Stream Sight To Sound (Deluxe Edition): https://sc.bfan.link/sight-to-sound-dlx

Europe 2024 w/Persefone, Hypno5e & Lampr3a:

Feb 10 – Hengelo, The Netherlands – Metropool

Feb 11 – Ghent, Belgium – Asgaard

Feb 12 – Wiesbaden, Germany – Schlachthof

Feb 13 – Paris, France – La Machine

Feb 14 – Nantes, France – Le Ferrailleur

Feb 16 – Madrid, Spain – Bassement

Feb 17 – Barcelona, Spain – Bóveda

Feb 18 – Lyon, France – Rock ‘n Eat

Feb 19 – Aarau, Switzerland – KIFF

Feb 20 – Munich, Germany – Feierwerk

Feb 21 – Vienna, Austria – Viper Room

Feb 22 – Budapest, Hungary – Analog Music Hall

Feb 23 – Prague, Czech Republic – Kasarna

Feb 24 – Poznań, Poland – 2Progi

Feb 26 – Berlin, Germany – Cassiopeia

Feb 27 – Hamburg, Germany – Logo

Feb 28 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Valand

Feb 29 – Stockholm, Sweden – Hus 7

Mar 1 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Stengade

Mar 2 – Hannover, Germany – Béi Chéz Heinz

Mar 3 – Oberhausen, Germany – Kulttempel

Mar 5 – Bristol, UK – The Exchange

Mar 6 – Glasgow, UK – Audio

Mar 7 – Manchester, UK – Satan’s Hollow

Mar 8 – London, UK – Boston Music Room

Mar 9 – Lille, France – The Black Lab

Mar 10 – Eindhoven, The Netherlands – Dynamo

Sight To Sound (Deluxe Edition) – Tracklisting:

1. Catch Your Death

2. Witch House

3. Pleasure Cruise

4. Skull Beneath The Smile

5. Sight To Sound

6. Truthseeker

7. Alchemy

8. Nightlife

9. For The Birds

10. Learning To Sleep

11. Where Were You?

12. The Magician

13. Lady Of The Lake

14. [Tides Turn]

15. White Elephants

Mehr Infos zu Stellar Circuits findet ihr hier:

