Stillbirth: destroyes Corona

Eigentlich sollte die Hagener Brutal Death Metal / Grindcore Band Stillbirth ihre Schlachtplatte erstmals in 2020 auf dem The Dark Side Of The Huhn Vol.4 live präsentieren, doch den Jungs ging es wie vielen anderen Bands, deren Konzerte in der letzten Zeit wegen des Coronavirus abgesagt wurden. So wartet die Band um Frontmann Lukas Swiaczny noch immer auf den ersten Gig 2020 und es sieht nicht gut aus, denn sie gehen davon aus, dass auch die nächsten Termine abgesagt werden. Deshalb hat man sich nun entschlossen, es vielen anderen Bands wie Gotthard, Krawallbrüder, Bonfire … etc. gleichzutun und ein Geisterkonzert ohne Publikum zu spielen. Die private Heimshow wird natürlich stilecht in Badeshorts absolviert. Geplant ist ein 45-minütiges Set mit Songs aus allen Alben, inkl. neuem Material aus dem kommenden Werk. Zu sehen gibt es die Corona Rehearsal Demolition Vol.1 am Samstag, dem 21. März auf Facebook, Instagram und Twich.

Hier das Statement der Band:

Yo sickos,

the coronashit is spreading and a lot of our coming shows are cancelled or still not sure if the happen. We also had a show at the The Dark Side Of The Huhn Volume 4 this Saturday. It’s not happening, BUT we are hungry for our first gig in 2020, so we decided to do a Live-Stream-Gig with all of you guys.

We will play a 45 minutes set – original in our swimming shorts – with songs of all albums and also new songs of your upcoming album which will be released on Unique Leader Records

Don’t miss this private home show!

The Live Streams will be on FACEBOOK / INSTAGRAM and we are working also on Twitch.

https://www.twitch.tv/uniqueleaderrecords

After the gig we will play some songs, which you guys wanna hear and we will also do a little Q/A and shit like that.

If you wanna support us and buy something, than hit our store

http://www.stillbirthparty.de/shop/