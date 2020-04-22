Sweden Rock Festival: verschiebt Aktivitäten auf 2021

Die Liste der abgesagten Festivals wird immer länger. Nachdem bei uns schon nahezu alles abgesagt ist, zieht auch das angrenzende Ausland immer mehr nach. So wurden in den letzten Tagen auch in Dänemark, der Schweiz, Österreich, den Niederlanden, Belgien etc. immer mehr der geliebten Festivals abgesagt. Nun muss sich ein weiteres Kultfestival den Einschränkungen durch das Coronavirus geschlagen geben – das Sweden Rock Festival wird 2020 nicht stattfinden. Nachdem man in den letzten Wochen noch alle Möglichkeiten abgecheckt hat, das Festival auf einen späteren Zeitpunkt zu verschieben, fiel nun die Entscheidung: das Festival vertagt sich auf 2021. Bereits gekaufte Tickets sind jetzt automatisch für 2021 gültig.

Hier das offizielle Statement der Veranstalter:

SWEDEN ROCK FESTIVAL 2020 CANCELLED

In the last few weeks we have been working hard investigating the possibilities to reschedule the 2020 festival from June to the end of the summer. For a while it looked doable, as we received a very positive response to the plan from artists, suppliers and collaborators. However, due to the unprecedented situation it has now become clear that cancelling is unavoidable. Instead we are now focusing our efforts towards 2021.

For many of you, our visitors, Sweden Rock Festival is one of the highlights of the year. The festival is also of great importance to a number of others, such as crew staff, suppliers, partners, associations, camp sites, hotels and more. A lot of people have been working hard for a very long time to prepare for another sold out event. Hence, we put a lot of energy and time into exploring alternative options. We are now taking all that hard work and enthusiasm and putting it towards 9-12 June 2021. We promise to make next year’s festival the best one ever!

Associations and Sweden Rock heavy metal camp

Sweden Rock Festival has over 3,000 people working for the festival through a number of regional associations (sports clubs and similar). Each association is compensated by them invoicing Sweden Rock a fee based on the number of hours worked. For many of them, this money is the largest revenue post of the year and crucial for their operations. The associations do a fantastic job and their commitment is indispensable for the festival’s existence. We have therefore decided that even though this year’s festival is not taking place, we will pay full association fees to all the associations that we have agreements with and who also have an ongoing member activity all year round.

Together with our partner Studiefrämjandet, we also still aim to put together this year’s “Sweden Rock-kollo” – the summer camp for girls wanting to learn to play metal. However, it will take place at a later date and in accordance with the national health recommendations.

Ticket information

Tickets purchased for Sweden Rock Festival 2020 will now automatically be valid for the 2021 festival, but you will also be offered the option of receiving a refund.

By choosing to hold on to your ticket for 2021, you are helping the festival, and you are also helping us help the associations and the Sweden Rock metal camp. As a thank you for your support you will receive a gift card that gives you SEK 200 to use in our online merch shop https://www.swedenrock.com/butik.

Look out for an e-mail from Ticketmaster with further ticketing information very soon.

Finally, we would like to thank you for your support and understanding. We have the best audience in the world and we hope to see you all again 9-12 June 2021.

/ The Sweden Rock Management Team

For more information visit: https://www.swedenrock.com/fs-installt