The Bronx melden sich vier Jahre nach ihrem letzten Album zurück. Ihr fünftes Album „V“ erscheint am 22.09 und wurde produziert von Rob Schnapf (Elliott Smith, Beck, FIDLAR)

15 Jahre ist es mittlerwile her als The Bronx das erste mal die Bildfläche betraten und hat seitdem nichts von ihrem Hunger und ihrer Bissigkeit verloren. Hard-hitting, confrontational and relevant as ever.

“It has the angst and social commentary that has characterized us from the beginning,” sagt Gitarrist Joby J. Ford, “only now the angst is aimed at more than just superficial things and the social commentary is directed at more than just people who like different music than us.”

Sänger Matt Caughthran ergänzt: “We still have a lot to prove to ourselves.”

Als erste Single aus dem Album hat die Band den Song „Sore Throat“ veröffentlicht. Coughthran: “ ‘Sore Throat’ is a crime scene. A triumphantly tragic story of a manic mind frozen in freefall. The sonic smashing of your moral compass; ‘let your reasons go, let your conscience be, mouth around your gun, now you’re finally free’”.

Coughthran beschreibt seine Einflüsse zum Album: “The world is both sad and hilarious right now. It’s a funny time to be an actual living human being with a heart and a conscience. I am not a fan of people shutting their doors and closing everything off. But as an artist, it’s actually a great time to create.”

Gitarrist Ford fügt hinzu: “We never wanted to be a political band, but how can you not make some kind of statement with the things that are going on around us?” he says. “I think we arrived at something that is conceptually correct.”

