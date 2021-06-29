The Bronx: veröffentlichen ihre neue Single „Curb Feelers“

The Bronx haben ihre neue Single Curb Feelers vom neuen Album Bronx VI veröffentlicht, das am 27. August via Cooking Vinyl erscheint.

Matt Caughthran sagt folgendes zum neuen Song:

„Every Bronx record has a backbone track, a sonic anchor that sets the tone for the entire album. Curb Feelers is the rock that the rest of the record breaks itself against. The song debuted via Daniel Carter’s BBC Radio 1 Rock Show, where it was declared the week’s “Rockest Record”“

Weitere Infos zur Band und zum neuen Album könnt ihr hier nachlesen: