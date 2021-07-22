The Cold Stares: neues Video zu „Prosecution Blues“

Das Duo The Cold Stares aus Indiana wird am 13. August ihr neues Album Heavy Shoes über Mascot Records (Black Stone Cherry, Crobot, Monster Truck) veröffentlichen.

Vorab gibt es nun eine weitere Video Premiere zum Track Prosecution Blues, hier zu sehen:

Dazu gibt es folgenden Kommentar von Chris: „Prosecution Blues was an opportunity to tip our hat to some of our heavy Blues influences. I always loved the way that Zeppelin used a Blues as a vehicle to insert metaphors and say things lyrically that were poetic and deeper than the surface layer. That’s what we tried to do with Prosecution Blues, and also take that vehicle on a spin through streets that were familiar to us.”

