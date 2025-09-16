The Devil Wears Prada: veröffentlichen neues Video zu „So Low“ vom kommenden Album

The Devil Wears Prada werden am 14. November ihr neuntes Album Flowers über Solid State Records veröffentlichen. Am 12. September präsentierte die Band das Video zur neuen Single So Low, das aus Clips besteht, die während der jüngsten Headlinetour der Band durch Lateinamerika aufgenommen wurden. Es handelt sich um eine Montage von Aufnahmen, von denen einige im Super8-Format gedreht wurden, was dem Video eine besondere Perspektive und einen fast „vintage“ Vogelperspektive verleiht. Seht euch das Video hier an:

Zu dem Song erklärt Mike Hranica: „To me, ‚So Low‘ is almost fighting the mundane, when everything feels flat or meaningless. You just want to set it all on fire and blow it up to get a reaction. It’s about chasing that rush, even if it leaves you feeling worse in the end. The song comes from that place of frustration, when you’re desperate to feel alive no matter the cost.“

Was das begleitende visuelle Material betrifft, fügt er hinzu: „I love that we are able to capture Latin American cityscapes and habitation. It was a long time in the works to head back to places we hadn’t been in a long time, and I think it adds something extra to the aesthetic of So Low. Visuals that we’ve never incorporated, different than what’s often seen stateside – all in all, it’s a nod to our loyal listeners across Mexico and South America.“

Flowers – Trackliste:

1. That Same Place

2. Where The Flowers Never Grow

3. Everybody Knows

4. So Low

5. For You

6. All Out

7. Ritual

8. When You’re Gone

9. The Sky Behind The Rain

10. The Silence

11. Eyes

12. Cure Me

13. Wave

14. My Paradise

Flowers markiert den Beginn eines unglaublich epischen Zyklus und einer Phase für die Band. Die globale Tourplanung sieht vor, dass The Devil Wears Prada einige der größten Shows ihrer Karriere spielt, mit bestätigten Auftritten in Europa ab November. Alle Termine findet ihr hier.

