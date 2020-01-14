The Homeless Gospel Choir: Neu auf Hassle Records – Neuer Song „Don’t Compare“

The Homeless Gospel Choir gibt die Zusammenarbeit mit dem britischen Label Hassle Records bekannt. Im gleichen Atemzug erscheint mit Don’t Compare ein taufrischer Track:

Frontmann Derek Zanetti kommentiert die neue Single wie folgt:

“All day long your phone is begging for your attention. Advert after advert. Expand your business. Gated lifestyle communities. Latte art contests. The perfect 3rd birthday for some rich kid in Martha’s Vineyard. All the people you know and don’t know are selling you their best 30 seconds a day as a branded commodifiable good that you can also purchase through PayPal. Skinny people in a bathing suit doing yoga during sunset, or everyone you’ve ever known at the MISFITS reunion show except you. This song was written as an encouragement to remember that I can only be myself, and that’s an important thing to be.”

Unter dem Synonym The Homeless Gospel Choir ist Zanetti, der aus Philadelphia stammt, bereits seit 2009 aktiv und absolvierte zahlreiche Konzerte verteilt auf dem gesamten Globus. Im Jahr 2019 trat man erstmals als Full-Band auf und tourte mit Acts wie Frank Turner und Frank Iero.

Aktuell befindet sich die Band auf Tour mit den Polit-Punks Anti-Flag. In Kürze stehen auch diverse Shows im deutschsprachigen Raum an:

16.01.2020: Zürich (CH), Dynamo*

17.01.2020: Graz (AT), PPC*

18.01.2020: Wien (AT), Flex*

21.01.2020: Berlin, SO 36*

22.01.2020: München, Backstage Werk*

23.01.2020: Nürnberg, Löwensaal*

24.01.2020: Chemnitz, AJZ Talschock*

28.01.2020: Hamburg, Fabrik*

29.01.2020: Köln, Essigfabrik*

*supporting Anti-Flag