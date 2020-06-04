The Order: steigen in Albumcharts der Schweiz ein

Die Schweizer Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Formation The Order sind mit ihrem neuen Album Supreme Hypocrisy in die Schweizer Albumcharts eingestiegen!
Es ist der höchste und insgesamt dritte Chartseinstieg in der Schweiz für die Band.
Hier kann man das Album bestellen » https://lnk.to/supremehypocrisy
Videos
Supreme Hypocrisy (Official Video) – https://youtu.be/WINIcutmE00
Back To Reality (Official Video) – https://youtu.be/TMcVVaAYmho
The Order – Supreme Hypocrisy
1. The Show
2. Supreme Hypocrisy
3. Back To Reality
4. Dreams Are Not The Same
5. Save Yourself
6. No Messiah
7. August In Miami
8. Where I Come From
9. Sometimes
10. Only The Good Die Young
