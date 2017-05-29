Mit große Freude verkünden Nuclear Blast die weltweite Vertragsschließung mit der schwedischen Post-Punk-/Dark-Wave-Band Then Comes Silence.



Then Comes Silence wurde 2012 in Stockholm von Sänger und Hauptsongwriter Alex Svenson gegründet. Die Band hat seitdem bereits drei Alben veröffentlicht und sich eine stetig wachsende Fangemeinde innerhalb der internationalen Szene erarbeitet. TCS arbeiten derzeit an ihrem Debüt für Nuclear Blast, das gegen Ende des Jahres veröffentlicht werden soll.

Zur Feier des Tages veröffentlicht die band heute den brandneuen Song The Dead Cry For No One. Der Song wird ebenfalls auf dem kommenden Album enthalten sein. Seht das offizielle Musikvideo hier:



„My fascination for darkness is a still point of my turning world and influences every tune and word I write. The song ‚The Dead Cry For No One‘ is my way of describing our insignificance and transience versus the self-righteous egos we all carry with us.

We’re gravely missing the whole entirety of our existence. It shouldn’t be about you and your ego. We are all a part of something big together. When you die someone or something else is given life. Don’t repress death. Well, it’s easier said than done. I have an ego too shaped by the world I grew up in and live in. Being mindful of it is the first step.

I lost someone very dear to me when I was writing the album. The song helps me through the sorrowful times, but it’s not a sentimental tune, instead it’s got a pulse. A fist in the air for the dead.“ (Alex Svenson)