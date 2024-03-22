Quelle: Nuclear Blast Records
Threshold: kündigen europäische Tourdaten für 2024 an

Threshold kommen 2024 zurück nach Europa!

Gitarrist Karl Groom kommentiert: „After our initial Dividing Lines shows, we wanted to find something inspiring to go out with this year. We came up with the history of Threshold, playing at least one song from each of our 12 albums, along with more from the latest releases. This is something that really excited the band and we can’t wait to see everyone in October.“

ThresholdThrough Time Tour 2024

09.10. BE Ittre – Zik Zak
10.10. CH Pratteln – Z7
11.10. DE Aschaffenburg – Colos Saal
12.10. NL Zoetermeer – Boerderij
13.10. BE Bilzen – South of Heaven
15.10. DE Munich – Feierwerk
16.10. DE Stuttgart – Im Wizemann
17.10. DE Neunkirchen – Stummsche Reithalle
18.10. DE Essen – Turock
19.10. NL Helmond – Cacaofabriek

Ticket-Links: https://www.eventim.de/artist/threshold/ (Termine Deutschland) und https://www.thresh.net/

Threshold – Besetzung:
Glynn Morgan | Gesang
Karl Groom | Gitarren
Richard West | Keyboards
Steve Anderson | Bass
Johanne James | Schlagzeug

Threshold online:
www.thresh.net
www.facebook.com/threshold