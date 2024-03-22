Threshold: kündigen europäische Tourdaten für 2024 an

Threshold kommen 2024 zurück nach Europa!
Gitarrist Karl Groom kommentiert: „After our initial Dividing Lines shows, we wanted to find something inspiring to go out with this year. We came up with the history of Threshold, playing at least one song from each of our 12 albums, along with more from the latest releases. This is something that really excited the band and we can’t wait to see everyone in October.“
Threshold – Through Time Tour 2024
09.10. BE Ittre – Zik Zak
10.10. CH Pratteln – Z7
11.10. DE Aschaffenburg – Colos Saal
12.10. NL Zoetermeer – Boerderij
13.10. BE Bilzen – South of Heaven
15.10. DE Munich – Feierwerk
16.10. DE Stuttgart – Im Wizemann
17.10. DE Neunkirchen – Stummsche Reithalle
18.10. DE Essen – Turock
19.10. NL Helmond – Cacaofabriek
Ticket-Links: https://www.eventim.de/artist/threshold/ (Termine Deutschland) und https://www.thresh.net/
Mehr Infos zu Threshold findet ihr hier:
Threshold – Besetzung:
Glynn Morgan | Gesang
Karl Groom | Gitarren
Richard West | Keyboards
Steve Anderson | Bass
Johanne James | Schlagzeug
Threshold online:
www.thresh.net
www.facebook.com/threshold