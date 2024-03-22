Threshold: kündigen europäische Tourdaten für 2024 an

Threshold kommen 2024 zurück nach Europa!

Gitarrist Karl Groom kommentiert: „After our initial Dividing Lines shows, we wanted to find something inspiring to go out with this year. We came up with the history of Threshold, playing at least one song from each of our 12 albums, along with more from the latest releases. This is something that really excited the band and we can’t wait to see everyone in October.“

Threshold – Through Time Tour 2024

09.10. BE Ittre – Zik Zak

10.10. CH Pratteln – Z7

11.10. DE Aschaffenburg – Colos Saal

12.10. NL Zoetermeer – Boerderij

13.10. BE Bilzen – South of Heaven

15.10. DE Munich – Feierwerk

16.10. DE Stuttgart – Im Wizemann

17.10. DE Neunkirchen – Stummsche Reithalle

18.10. DE Essen – Turock

19.10. NL Helmond – Cacaofabriek

Ticket-Links: https://www.eventim.de/artist/threshold/ (Termine Deutschland) und https://www.thresh.net/

Mehr Infos zu Threshold findet ihr hier:

Threshold – Besetzung:

Glynn Morgan | Gesang

Karl Groom | Gitarren

Richard West | Keyboards

Steve Anderson | Bass

Johanne James | Schlagzeug

Threshold online:

www.thresh.net

www.facebook.com/threshold