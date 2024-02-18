Transatlantic: kündigen die Mammut-Veröffentlichung ‚Live At Morsefest 2022: The Absolute Whirlwind‘ an

Transatlantic – die Prog-Supergroup von Neal Morse, Mike Portnoy, Roine Stolt & Pete Trewavas – haben die Veröffentlichung von Live At Morsefest 2022: The Absolute Whirlwind für den 26. April 2024 angekündigt. Dieses gigantische limitierte 5CD + 2 Blu-ray Artbook-Set enthält beide Sets vom Morsefest in ihrer Gesamtheit, mit insgesamt fast 4,5 Stunden Musik.

Zeitgleich mit der Ankündigung hat die Band einen Live-Clip des Songs Can You Feel It aus Night 2 veröffentlicht, den ihr euch hier ansehen könnt:

Bestellt das Album als Limited 5CD + Blu-ray Artbook mit einem umfangreichen 36-seitigen Booklet mit Fotos und Linernotes hier vor.

Mike Portnoy sagt:

“Not to be confused by last years live release of our last show in Paris, THIS release of TA at Morsefest 2022 represents the most epic and mammoth of all TA Live releases!

2 Nights, 2 completely different sets, 2 TA concept albums done in their entirety…accompanied with Strings, Horns, Percussion, Female Vocals, etc…Transatlantic has always been about “More Never Is Enough”, but no live TA release has ever been more EPIC than this one…It’s the ULTIMATE Live TA experience!”

Neal Morse fügt hinzu:

“At long last, a musical dream come true in true epic fashion! To play The Absolute Universe, The Whirlwind, and other great pieces of music with Transatlantic, along with an amazing string section, background singers, etc. What more could any musician ask for? This is the very best of the very best in my view. I hope you all enjoy experiencing this as much as we enjoyed performing it!“

Roine Stolt ergänzt:

“Playing Morsefest was quite a task, learning all the different material for the 2 different shows.

We even got a chance to play that Procol Harum tune, that is dear to me & takes me back to my teenage years, just getting to know what prog is/was. The addition of the strings and choir at Morsefest, plus Philip adding percussion lent a different and perhaps more of an orchestral side. That worked really well and made these 2 nights very special.”

Pete Trewavas sagt:

“To play Morsefest 2022 was an absolute pleasure for me and gave us a natural break at the end of the North American leg of The Absolute Universe tour, where we regrouped at Neal’s to rehearse for the two shows, back where we had rehearsed for the tour some four or five weeks earlier.

We had 3 days I think it was to refresh The Whirlwind full version and learn ‘In Held T’was In I’. The festival was an absolute blast. We were all super relaxed and enjoying ourselves probably due to the little break from touring back to rehearsing.

Neal had been wanting to get Transatlantic at Morsefest since we released Whirlwind and it never panned out for various reasons, so it felt fitting that we got it all together for The Absolute Universe tour.”

Night 1 Tracklist:

1. Into The Blue

2. In Held (‚Twas) In I

3. Shine

4. We All Need Some Light

5. Overture/Whirlwind

6. The Wind Blew Them All Away

7. On The Prowl

8. A Man Can Feel

9. Out Of The Night

10. Rose Colored Glasses

11. Evermore

12. Set Us Free

13. Lay Down Your Life

14. Pieces Of Heaven

15. Is It Really Happening?

16. Dancing With Eternal Glory/Whirlwind (Reprise)

Night 2 Tracklist:

1. Overture

2. Reaching For The Sky

3. Higher Than The Morning

4. The Darkness In The Light

5. Take Now My Soul

6. Bully

7. Rainbow Sky

8. Looking For The Light

9. The World We Used To Know

10. The Sun Comes Up Today

11. Love Made A Way (Prelude)

12. Owl Howl

13. Solitude

14. Belong

15. Lonesome Rebel

16. Can You Feel It

17. Looking For The Light (Reprise)

18. The Greatest Story Never Ends

19. Love Made A Way

20. Bridge Across Forever

21. The Final Medley

