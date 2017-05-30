Am 24. Feburar haben die true Norwegian Balkan Metaller TROLLFEST via NoiseArt Records ihr neues Album „Helluva“ veröffentlicht. Getreu dem Motto „Alles muss, nichts kann“ (oder so) mixen die eigenwilligen Wesen einmal mehr harten Metal mit Folk, Humppa, Reggae, Tango, Ska, Walzer und was euer Tanzbein auf dem nächsten Saufgelage noch so in Schwung bringt.

Anlässlich dieser Veröffentlichung wird sich die Band im Frühjahr 2018 auf Europatour begeben, um den Fans das neue Material live vorzustellen! Gemeinsam mit den finnischen Folk-Metal-Superstars KORPIKLAANI, ihren russischen Kumpanen von ARKONA und den holländischen Folk Metallern HEIDEVOLK, werden die Trolls Europas Bühnen heimsuchen. An Wochenenden wird das Programm durch Special Guests erweitert. Alle Details findet Ihr unten!

Die Band sagt dazu:

„You have seen and heard us as dirty cavemen, plump and feisty bumblebees with severe Edipus complexes and insane scientists with megalomaniacal delusions of drunkendom! Now be prepared as Trollfest takes it even further! You have heard our new album HELLUVA, you have seen our new videos, you have been active online, in your car, at work and in your living room! You have waited and prepared for this for what seems like ages!! Finally, we are hitting the road! We will tunnel, dig and spelunk our way through Europe once again! We can not wait to show you all our equipment (and climbing gear) and we encourage you all to dress up, drink up, saddle up and come on down to whichever city closest to you! Electric Spelunking Madness is GUARANTEED!!! Now it is up to YOU to make every night complete and completely insane! Front row or death!!“

KORPIKLAANI

w/ ARKONA, HEIDEVOLK, TROLLFEST

15.02. D Hamburg – Markthalle

16.02. B Antwerp – Trix

17.02. D Oberhausen – Turbinenhalle 2

18.02. NL Amsterdam – Melkweg

19.02. D Saarbrücken – Roxy/Garage

20.02. F Paris – Elysée Montmartre

22.02. F Toulouse – Le Bikini

23.02. E Madrid – But/Copernico

24.02. E Barcelona – Salamandra 1

25.02. F Lyon – Transbordeur

26.02. CH Vevey – The Rocking Chair

27.02. D Aschaffenburg – Colos-Saal

28.02. D Berlin – Columbia Theater

01.03. CZ Prague – Meet Factory

02.03. D Munich – Backstage

04.03. CH Pratteln – Z7

05.03. I Milan – Magazzini Generali

06.03. A Salzburg – Rockhouse

07.03. A Graz – Orpheum

08.03. A Vienna – Simm City

09.03. D Leipzig – Hellraiser

10.03. D Geiselwind – Musichall

11.03. D Hanover – Capitol

