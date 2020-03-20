Vienna Metal Meeting 2020: diesjährige Ausgabe ersatzlos gestrichen

Hier das Statement der Veranstalter:

VIENNA METAL MEETING

OK, this is a tough one:

Due to the ongoing developments with serious world health issues, the continuously changing circumstances, and with the best interests and wellbeing of everyone involved, we sadly have no option but to cancel this year’s Vienna Metal Meeting, including it’s warm-up party.

This has been a very difficult decision to make, but one we feel is the best to make at this point in time.

So we are not postponing, we cancel.

This way you, our customers, will receive their refund via point of purchase. Please be patient during this process as it might take a few working days.

Last but not least: We want to inform you we intend to start working on another edition of the festival, as soon as all the dangers and health issues settle.

Thanks for your support, and please continue supporting us and other festival promoters!

The VMM-team

VIENNA METAL MEETING

Diese Entscheidung fällt uns sehr schwer:

Wegen der anhaltend unsicheren Covid-19-Situation und im Interesse aller involvierten Personen, müssen wir leider die Absage des Vienna Metal Meeting 2020 sowie der Pre-Party am Vortag bekanntgeben.

Diese Entscheidung zu treffen war keine leichte, aber eine, die unausweichlich ist, daher wird das Festival ersatzlos abgesagt und nicht verlegt.

Durch die Absage bekommen alle Ticketkäufer ihr Geld zurück. Wendet euch dafür bitte an die Vorverkaufsstelle, bei der ihr eure Tickets gekauft habt. Bitte auch um etwas Geduld, denn es kann in Zeiten wie diesen den einen oder anderen Tag länger dauern, bis alles erledigt ist.

Außerdem möchten wir euch mitteilen, dass wir an einer Ausgabe für 2021 arbeiten werden, sobald alle Gefahren und Gesundheitsfragen geklärt sind.

Wir bedanken uns für eure Unterstützung und bitten euch, uns und auch alle anderen Festivals weiterhin zu unterstützen.

Euer VMM Team