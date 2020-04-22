Western Addiction: neuer Song „Lurchers“

Die Punk/HC-Band Western Addiction teilt mit Lurchers einen brandneuen Song aus ihrem Album Frail Bray, das am 15. Mai auf Fat Wreck veröffentlicht wird.

Sänger Jason Hall sagt folgendes dazu:

„This was the last song written for the record, and we were pleasantly surprised by the outcome. It’s a straight-forward ripper with the structure of a classic country-western, 50s rock and roll song, and it even features some Moog. Darius from Swingin‘ Utters played tambourine because, surprisingly, that instrument is so damn hard to play correctly. I tried my best to interject melody throughout this record instead of barking like a lunatic all the time. The song is a manifesto for better living, the threat of hope, and aggressive positivity. I encourage everyone to be bold about making this world a better place.“

Produziert wurde das Album erstmals von Jack Shirley (Deafheaven, Jeff Rosenstock, Gouge Away etc.) und als musikalische Gäste sind Darius Koski (Swingin’ Utters) und Brenna Red (The Last Gang) vertreten. Zuvor präsentierte die Band bereits den Track They Burned Our Paintings.

Frail Bray Tracklist

1. The Leopard And The Juniper

2. They Burned Our Paintings

3. Frail Bray

4. Lurchers

5. Rose’s Hammer I

6. Rose’s Hammer II

7. Laurette

8. Utter Despair

9. Wildflowers Of Italy

10. We Lived In Ultraviolet

11. Deranged By Grief