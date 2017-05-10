With Full Force 2017: Steigt in einem Monat vom 22.-24.06.2017 in Ferropolis

With Full Force 2017: Steigt in einem Monat vom 22.-24.06.2017 in Ferropolis

Das With Full Force 2017 starte in genau einem Monat in der neuen Lokation in Ferropolis. Alle Bands findet ihr direkt noch einmal hier und zu unserem Vorbericht geht es HIER! entlang!

WITH FULL FORCE FESTIVAL 22.-24.06.2017 FERROPOLIS / GERMANY

In Flames • Dropkick Murphys • Kreator • Headliner tba

Airbourne • Architects • Apocalyptica (Performing Metallica By Four Cellos) • Royal Republic • Suicide Silence • Ministry • Sepultura • Terror • Madball • Callejon

Aborted • Adept • Apologies, I Have None • Atari Teenage Riot

Avatar • Bad Omens • Betraying The Martyrs • Bombus • Broken Teeth Brothers In Arms • Carach Angren • Combichrist• Comeback Kid Counterfeit • Cryptopsy • D.R.I. • Dark Funeral • Debauchery

Deez Nuts • Die Kassierer • EIS • Elsterglanz • Emil Bulls • Equilibrium Excrementory Grindfuckers • Four Year Strong • God Dethroned Knorkator • Kvelertak • Moonsorrow • Morgoth • Motionless In White Napalm Death • Nasty • Northlane • Obey The Brave • Of Mice & Men Psychopunch • Rotting Christ • Rykers • Shining • Silent Descent Soilwork Soulburn • Spasm • Tausend Löwen Unter Feinden • Tenside • The Black Dahlia Murder • Toxpack •Trollfest •Tuxedoo • Val Sinestra

While She Sleeps • Wisdom In Chains • Wolf Down

Quelle: www.withfullforce.de

Kommentare

Kommentare