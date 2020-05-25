Anneke van Giersbergen: streamte live aus dem Effenaar in Eindhoven

Ex-The Gathering Sängerin spielte gestern (24.05.) im Rahmen der The Isolation Sessions im Effenaar im niederländischen Eindhoven ein gut fünfundvierzigminütiges Set und streamte dieses live im Netz. Der Stream ist weiterhin online, sodass alle, die es verpasst haben, hier noch die Möglichkeit haben.

00:53 Four Years

05:16 Coming Around Again (Carly Simon)

08:37 Saturnine

13:12 My Mother Said

19:17 I’m Losing You (new song!)

25:10 Wish You Were Here (Pink Floyd)

29:43 Q&A

The Isolations Sessions #72: Anneke van Giersbergen (24.05.2020):