As Everything Unfolds: veröffentlichen neue Single & Video zu „Hiding From Myself“

Mit Hiding From Myself veröffentlicht die britische Post-Hardcore Band As Everything Unfolds heute ihre brandneue Single mit dazugehörigem Musikvideo.

Hiding From Myself gibt’s hier: https://aseverythingunfolds.lnk.to/hidingfrommyself

Seht hier das Video zu Hiding From Myself: https://youtu.be/LjLwzFBnxk0

Sängerin Charlotte Rolfe über die neue Single und das Video:

With ‚Hiding From Myself we wanted to ensure our lyrical content encapsulated the atmosphere of the piece; the chaos, intensity and pace of the song directly relates with the feelings that ensue when battling your own self worth, whilst trying to come out stronger the other side. We are worth every breath we take, every person deserves to feel safe in their own head.

We felt like the single needed a relentless visual to compliment the dynamic ferocity of the song. We wanted chaotic and intense lighting, highlighting the disparity between the usually tranquil setting of a theatre; also utilising highly contrasting colourful visuals to cement the mania you can feel during such pressuring times.”