As Everything Unfolds: veröffentlichen neue Single „Wallow“

Die britische Post-Hardcore Band As Everything Unfolds veröffentlicht mit Wallow eine neue Single, samt Visualizer. Wallow folgt auf die Singles Take Me There, Hiding From Myself und Stranger In The Mirror, die Plattform übergreifend bereits über eine Million Streams erzielen konnten.

As Everything Unfolds Debütalbum Within Each Lies The Other erscheint am 26.03.2021 über Long Branch Records.Seht hier den Visualizer zu Wallow:

Sängerin Charlie Rolfe über die neue Single:

“Anger and sadness really drove this track lyrically, it’s a track that has a lot of frustration taken out on it through the use of majority harsh vocals. It’s a song about betrayal, liars and anyone who has ever done anything to you, to make you deliberately feel worthless, a lot of energy is taken out on this song, and we invite you to do the same.”

Quelle: Long Branch Records / SPV GmbH