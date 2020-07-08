Asking Alexandria: veröffentlichen „Antisocialist“ (Unplugged-Version) Video

Asking Alexandria überraschen ihre Fans mit einer Unplugged-Version ihrer Single Antisocialist.

Gitarrist Ben Bruce kommentiert:

„Over the years we have been known to release many acoustic versions of our songs from a number of albums. Antisocialist has rapidly become our most successful active rock single of our entire career so we wanted to do something special. Instead of just another “acoustic version” of a song we decided to really strip this one back and try and recreate the song as an unplugged version that lives and breathes its own identity. An unplugged, vulnerable rendition of the song that hopefully allows people to feel like they are in the room with the band whilst we play it. To all of our fans, old and new, we truly hope you enjoy this unique version of Antisocialist as much as we do. We love you.“

Das dazugehörige Video ist hier einsehbar:

Das Video zu der Antisocialist Album-Version verzeichnet mittlerweile bereits über 4 Millionen Zugriffe:

Antisocialist (Album-Version) – Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tAv5Rxpl_UY

Nach der digitalen Album-VÖ im Mai, erschien nun auch die physische Version des neuen Studioalbums Like A House On Fire auf Sumerian Records.

Asking Alexandria traten erstmals 2008 auf den Plan und blicken auf zwei Gold-Singles, Milliarden Streams und Video-Views sowie auf drei Alben in den Top 10 der Billboard-Charts zurück. Live absolvierte die Band schon Shows mit Acts wie Guns n’ Roses, Green Day, Avenged Sevenfold, Alice In Chains und Slipknot.

Der letzte Longplayer (self-titled) erschien 2017 und enthielt u.a. die Singles Alone In A Room und Into The Fire. Die Produktion des neuen Albums leitete Matt Good, der auch schon mit Hollywood Undead und From First To Last zusammenarbeitete.

Like A House On Fire Tracklist:

01 .House On Fire

02. They Don’t Want What We Want

03. Down To Hell

04. Antisocialist

05. I Don’t Need You

06. All Due Respect

07. Take Some Time

08. One Turns To None

09. It’s Not Me (It’s You)

10. Here’s To Starting Over

11. What’s Gonna Be

12. Give You Up

13. In My Blood

14. The Violence

15. Lorazepam

Asking Alexandria sind:

Ben Bruce – Guitar, Backing Vocals

Danny Worsnop – Lead Vocals

James Cassells – Drums

Cameron Liddell – Guitar

Sam Bettley – Bass

www.askingalexandria.com