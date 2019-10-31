Black Star Riders: sind auf „Another State Of Grace“ Europatour

Die Hard Rock Könige Black Star Riders haben vor Kurzem ihr atemberaubendes neues Album Another State Of Grace über Nuclear Blast Records veröffentlicht, das jetzt weltweit die Charts erobert hat, einschließlich #1 in den britischen Rock Top 40, #3 in den Top 100 von Schottland und #23 in Deutschland.

Holt euch Another State Of Grace hier: nuclearblast.com/blackstarriders-asog

Bestellt das Album digital hier: nblast.de/BlackStarRidersASoGIT

Ab Donnerstag wird die Band nun in Europa auf Tour gehen, mit Diamond Head und Wayward Sons als Support. Die EU-Tourdaten lauten wie folgt:

Oct 30 Roskilde – Gimle

Oct 31 Malmö – Kulturbolaget

Nov 01 Stockholm – Fryshuset Klubben

Nov 02 Gothenburg – Trädgår’n

Nov 03 Oslo – Vulkan

Nov 05 Tampere – Klubi

Nov 06 Helsinki – The Circus

Nov 08 Borlänge – Liljan

Nov 09 Esbjerg – Tobakken

Nov 10 Uden – De Pul

Nov 12 Hamburg – Markthalle

Nov 13 Köln – Die Kantine

Nov 14 Dresden – Reithalle Strasse E

Nov 15 Aschaffenburg – Colos-Saal

Nov 17 Zurich – Dynamo

Nov 18 München – Backstage (Halle)

Nov 19 Nürnberg – Hirsch

Nov 20 Prague – Nová Chmelnice

Nov 21 Leipzig – Anker

Mehr zu Another State Of Grace:

Another State Of Grace (official music video): youtu.be/1VVvp_jnUX8

Ain’t The End Of The World (official music video): youtu.be/mv-tccUbm6U

Ain’t The End Of The World (official acoustic version): youtu.be/Gz143L6ZckQ

Tonight The Moonlight Let Me Down (official lyric video): https://youtu.be/lLkBt1eR8tM

Trailer #1: youtu.be/vaSO2-KLRlw

Trailer #2: youtu.be/GyySCAYOLfY

Trailer #3: youtu.be/rvet2BDKtBs

Trailer #4: youtu.be/Is5upqZebPk

Trailer #5: youtu.be/L0pjxhnb1UQ

Trailer #6: youtu.be/pSe9jDVp0t8

Trailer #7: youtu.be/72-aHyNj4Cw

Trailer #8: youtu.be/rlXW0B3Uo0Y

Trailer #9: youtu.be/zfp_PJuxDbg

Weitere Infos:

www.blackstarriders.com

www.facebook.com/blackstarridersofficial

www.nuclearblast.de/blackstarriders

www.instagram.com/blackstarriders