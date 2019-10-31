Black Star Riders: sind auf „Another State Of Grace“ Europatour

Die Hard Rock Könige Black Star Riders haben vor Kurzem ihr atemberaubendes neues Album Another State Of Grace über Nuclear Blast Records veröffentlicht, das jetzt weltweit die Charts erobert hat, einschließlich #1 in den britischen Rock Top 40, #3 in den Top 100 von Schottland und #23 in Deutschland.
Ab Donnerstag wird die Band nun in Europa auf Tour gehen, mit Diamond Head und Wayward Sons als Support. Die EU-Tourdaten lauten wie folgt:
Oct 30 Roskilde – Gimle
Oct 31 Malmö – Kulturbolaget
Nov 01 Stockholm – Fryshuset Klubben
Nov 02 Gothenburg – Trädgår’n
Nov 03 Oslo – Vulkan
Nov 05 Tampere – Klubi
Nov 06 Helsinki – The Circus
Nov 08 Borlänge – Liljan
Nov 09 Esbjerg – Tobakken
Nov 10 Uden – De Pul
Nov 12 Hamburg – Markthalle
Nov 13 Köln – Die Kantine
Nov 14 Dresden – Reithalle Strasse E
Nov 15 Aschaffenburg – Colos-Saal
Nov 17 Zurich – Dynamo
Nov 18 München – Backstage (Halle)
Nov 19 Nürnberg – Hirsch
Nov 20 Prague – Nová Chmelnice
Nov 21 Leipzig – Anker
