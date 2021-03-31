Cathubodua: veröffentlichen Playthrough Video

Die belgischen Epic Symphonic Metaller Cathubodua haben ein Playthrough Video zu Deified veröffentlicht!
Robin Ritzen, neuer Leadgitarrist der Band, ist im Video zu sehen, wie er den Gitarrenpart spielt. Hier könnt ihr euch das Endergebnis anschauen!
Der Song stammt von Continuum, dem aktuellen Album der Band, welches 2019 bei Massacre Records erschienen ist.
Videos • Album: Continuum
Deified (Playthrough Video) – https://youtu.be/Zjzq161q9Kk
My Way To Glory (Live Video) – https://youtu.be/mjMhF3I4H_Q
Hero Of Ages (Official Video) – https://youtu.be/YTJHyQfVQug
Hydra (Lyric Video) – https://youtu.be/vYkNBh1Ncm0
Continuum Tracklist:
1. Dawn
2. Abyss
3. Hero Of Ages
4. Hydra
5. The Tempest
6. The Fire
7. My Way To Glory
8. The Chasing Horde
9. A Treacherous Maze
10. Legends
11. Nightfall
12. A Tale Of Redemption
13. Deified
14. Apotheosis
15. Dusk
https://www.cathubodua.com
https://www.facebook.com/Cathubodua.be
Quelle: Massacre Records