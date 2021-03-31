Cathubodua: veröffentlichen Playthrough Video

Die belgischen Epic Symphonic Metaller Cathubodua haben ein Playthrough Video zu Deified veröffentlicht!

Robin Ritzen, neuer Leadgitarrist der Band, ist im Video zu sehen, wie er den Gitarrenpart spielt. Hier könnt ihr euch das Endergebnis anschauen!

Der Song stammt von Continuum, dem aktuellen Album der Band, welches 2019 bei Massacre Records erschienen ist.

Videos • Album: Continuum

Deified (Playthrough Video) – https://youtu.be/Zjzq161q9Kk

My Way To Glory (Live Video) – https://youtu.be/mjMhF3I4H_Q

Hero Of Ages (Official Video) – https://youtu.be/YTJHyQfVQug

Hydra (Lyric Video) – https://youtu.be/vYkNBh1Ncm0

Continuum Tracklist:

1. Dawn

2. Abyss

3. Hero Of Ages

4. Hydra

5. The Tempest

6. The Fire

7. My Way To Glory

8. The Chasing Horde

9. A Treacherous Maze

10. Legends

11. Nightfall

12. A Tale Of Redemption

13. Deified

14. Apotheosis

15. Dusk

https://www.cathubodua.com

https://www.facebook.com/Cathubodua.be

Quelle: Massacre Records