Deathfeast: schlechte Nachrichten

Nicht überraschend, aber trotzdem schade. Nun hat auch das Deathfeast Open Air Farbe bekennen und auf 2021 verschieben müssen. Doch lest selbst:

Sad news incoming. English below.

[DE]

Hey Leute,

Wie ihr sicherlich bemerkt habt, waren wir in letzter Zeit recht ruhig in Bezug auf Updates was das Deathfeast Open Air 2020 betrifft.

So sehr wir es auch bedauern, aber nach reiflicher Überlegung haben auch wir nun beschlossen, dass unser kleines aber feines Festival in diesem Jahr nicht stattfinden können wird. Aufgrund der Gesamtsituation um COVID-19 lässt sich eine Veranstaltung wie unser 3-tägiges Open Air schlicht nicht so umsetzen, wie wir es für euch, die Bands, das Team und alle beteiligten Partner schon seit so vielen Jahren tun und auch weiterhin tun wollen.

Nicht nur, dass wir natürlich um euer aller Gesundheit besorgt sind, aber auch die aktuell erforderlichen Regelungen zu Mindestabständen, Hygiene, Reisen, Logistik etc. sprechen gegen ein Deathfeast wie wir es uns vorstellen….voll mit Menschen, die Feiern und Spaß haben, während ihre Lieblingsbands aus aller Welt die Bühne zerlegen!

All das werden wir aber im nächsten Jahr nachholen!

Denn der neue Termin für das verschobene Deathfeast Open Air steht schon fest.

Markiert euren Kalender für das Deathfeast Open Air 2021 vom 26. – 28.08.2021!

Die bisher schon gekauften Tickets behalten natürlich ihre Gültigkeit für das Jahr 2021!

Falls es eure Situation jedoch ermöglicht und ihr es euch leisten könnt, wären wir euch auch sehr dankbar, wenn ihr eure bisherigen Tickets als Unterstützung an uns spendet. Dies würde uns finanziell helfen, damit wir auch weiterhin ein tolles Festival für euch und uns auf die Beine stellen zu können.

Momentan arbeiten wir daran, dass wir euch möglichst das gesamte Line-Up diesen Jahres auch in 2021 präsentieren können.

Wir halten euch hierzu in den kommenden Wochen auf dem Laufenden!

Bleibt gesund und passt auf euch auf!

Mike und das DFOA-Team

[ENG]

Hey guys,

As you may have noticed, we’ve been pretty quiet lately regarding updates for our Deathfeast Open Air 2020.

As much as we regret it, but after careful consideration we have decided that our small but nice festival cannot take place this year. Due to the overall situation around COVID-19, an event like our 3-day open air simply can’t be realized the way we have been doing it for you, the bands, the team and all partners involved for so many years and want to continue to do so.

Not only are we most certainly concerned about the health of all of you, but also the currently required regulations regarding minimum distances, hygiene, travel, logistics etc. speak against a Deathfeast as we want it to be…full of people having fun and partying while their favorite bands from all over the world smash the stage!

But we will make up for all this next year!

Because the new date for the postponed Deathfeast Open Air is already set.

Mark your calendar for the Deathfeast Open Air 2021 from 26th – 28th August 2021!

Tickets already having been purchased will of course remain valid for the postponed event in 2021!

But if your situation allows it and you can afford it, we would also be very grateful if you donate your

tickets in order to support us. It would help us financially continuing to create a great festival for you and us.

We are currently working on being able to present you the entire line-up of this year in 2021 as well. We will keep you up to date in the coming weeks!

Stay healthy and take care of yourself!

Mike and the DFOA Team

Ticket Hotline :

deinetickets.de

Tel.: 01806 – 842538*

info@deinetickets.de