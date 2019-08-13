Debauchery: kündigen Compilation an

Debauchery zelebrieren das 15-jährige Jubiläum von Blood For The Blood God mit einer umfangreichen Compilation, die den gleichen Namen tragen wird und am 4. Oktober 2019 bei Massacre Records erscheint.
Das Album wird als 3CD Digipak mit einer Gesamtspielzeit von mehr als 3,5 Stunden, als Stream und Download sowie als Doppel-Vinyl LP mit einer Gesamtspielzeit von fast 1,5 Stunden erhältlich sein.
Debauchery – Blood For The Blood God
CD 1
1. Beasts Of Balgeroth
2. Demonslayer
3. Butcherman
4. Ironclad Declaration Of War
5. Slaughter The Devil
6. Gorezilla
7. Praise The Blood God
8. Torture Pit
9. Murdermaker
10. German Warmachine
11. Warmachines At War
12. Man In Blood
13. Enemy Of Mankind
14. City Of Bones
15. Let There Be Blood
16. The Unbroken
17. Beyond The Eternity Gate
18. Blood For The Blood God (Re-recorded)
CD 2
1. There Is Only War (Remix 2019)
2. Blood God Rising
3. Blood God Kills
4. Heavy Metal Monsternaut
5. Masters Of The Killing Art
6. Slaughtercult Of Carnagers
7. Killerbeast
8. Animal Holocaust
9. Back In Blood
10. Butcher Of Bitches
11. Blowjob Barbie
12. Defenders Of The Throne Of Fire
13. Death Metal Warmachine
14. Lords Of Battle
15. Warfare (Feat. Schmier)
16. Zombie Blitzkrieg
17. Metal On Metal
18. Kings Of Carnage
19. Bloodcrushing Heavy Metal
CD 3
1. Slaughterman
2. Kill Maim Burn (Re-recorded)
3. Devourer Of Worlds
4. Hordes Of Chaos
5. Chainsaw Masturbation
6. The Fifth Battle
7. Wargrinder
8. Slaves To Darkness
9. Armies Of Immortals
10. Continue To Kill
11. Wolves Of The North
12. Honour And Courage
13. King Of Killing
14. Blood For The Blood God (Pussy Version)
15. Take My Pain
16. To Hell
17. Rocker
18. Walking Glory Roads
Release: 04/10/2019 • Massacre Records
3CD Digipak • Digital
Debauchery – Blood For The Blood God
LP 1 – Side A
1. Beasts Of Balgeroth
2. Slaughter The Devil
3. Praise The Blood God
4. Torture Pit
5. Murdermaker
LP 1 – Side B
6. German Warmachine
7. Warmachines At War
8. City Of Bones
9. Warfare (Feat. Schmier)
10. Devourer Of Worlds
11. Hordes Of Chaos
LP 2 – Side A
1. There Is Only War (Remix 2019)
2. Let There Be Blood
3. Animal Holocaust
4. Defenders Of The Throne Of Fire
5. Kings Of Carnage
LP 2 – Side B
6. Blood For The Blood God (Re-recorded)
7. Death Metal Warmachine
8. Blowjob Barbie
9. Butcher Of Bitches
10. Kill Maim Burn (Re-recorded)
Release: 04/10/2019 • Massacre Records
Double Vinyl LP
Debauchery Live
31.08.2019 CZ Březová u Sokolova – Areál Výsluní (Březovská Metalová Noc)*
07.09.2019 Bonebreaker Festival
04.10.2019 DE Lübeck – Riders Cafe*
05.10.2019 DE Rostock – Alte Zuckerfabrik*
11.10.2019 DE Aalen – Rock It* +
12.10.2019 DE Mannheim – MS Connexion Complex* (New Evil Music Festival) +
25.10.2019 AT Graz – Explosiv* +
26.10.2019 AT Klagenfurt – ((stereo))* +
01.11.2019 AT Lenzburg – Met Bar*
15.11.2019 DE Gadenstedt – Black Hand Inn* +
16.11.2019 DE Cham – L.A. Cham*
22.11.2019 DE München – Backstage* +
23.11.2019 AT Wien – Viper Room* +
29.11.2019 DE Nürnberg – Der Cult* +
30.11.2019 DE Radolfzell – Bokle*
14.12.2019 DE Würzburg – Posthalle (X-Mas Metal Meeting)
20.12.2019 DE Berlin – Nuke Club* +
07.12.2019 DE Oberhausen – Turbinenhalle (Ruhrpott Metal Meeting)
21.12.2019 DE Leipzig – Hellraiser* +
22.12.2019 DE Ludwigsburg – Rockfabrik*
* Blutfest Tour w/ Balgeroth
+ w/ Eisregen
https://www.debauchery.de
https://www.facebook.com/DebaucheryBand
https://twitter.com/debaucheryband
https://www.youtube.com/user/DebaucheryBG
https://www.instagram.com/debaucherybloodgod
https://spoti.fi/31yzhP8