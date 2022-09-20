Dimmu Borgir: veröffentlichen neu abgemischte & gemasterte Version von „Hybrid Stigmata – The Apostasy“

Eine der kreativsten norwegischen Black-Metal-Bands Dimmu Borgir veröffentlichte 2001 das bahnbrechende Puritanical Euphoric Misanthropia. Dimmu Borgir feiern dieses bahnbrechende Album mit der Veröffentlichung eines brandneuen Klangerlebnisses. Die Band veröffentlicht nun die neu abgemischte und remasterte Version von Hybrid Stigmata – The Apostasy.
Mehr Infos zu Puritanical Euphoric Misanthropia (remixed & remastered) bekommt ihr hier:
Dimmu Borgir: kündigen remixte & remasterte „Puritanical Euphoric Misanthropia“ + erste Single „Blessings Upon The Throne Of Tyranny“ an
Streamt Hybrid Stigmata – The Apostasy hier: https://dimmuborgir.bfan.link/hybrid-stigmata-the-apostasy.ema
Vorbestellung von Puritanical Euphoric Misanthropia (remixed & remastered) hier: https://dimmuborgir.bfan.link/puritanical-euphoric-misanthropia.ema
Die Tracklist von Puritanical Euphoric Misanthropia findet ihr in unserem Release-Kalender:
Dimmu Borgir – Puritanical Euphoric Misanthropia (remixed & remastered)
Dimmu Borgir online:https://www.dimmu-borgir.com/https://www.facebook.com/dimmuborgir https://www.instagram.com/dimmuborgir/