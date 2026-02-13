Dymna Lotva: veröffentlichen Videoclip zu „Dead Don’t Hurt (Acoustic) Live At Niech Cisza Milczy 2025“

Dymna Lotva sind eine vielseitige Band. Das beweisen die Belarussen mit der Veröffentlichung eines Live-Videos, das eine Akustikversion des Songs Dead Don’t Hurt (Мёртвым Не Баліць) aus ihrem aktuellen Album The Land Under The Black Wings: Blood (Зямля Пад Чорнымі Крыламі: Кроў) enthält.

Das Video entstand während des Auftritts von Dymna Lotva beim Metal Festival Niech Cisza Milczy („Lasst die Stille schweigen“) 2025 in Pyskowice-Dzierżno, Polen.

Der Videoclip Dead Don’t Hurt (Acoustic) Live At Niech Cisza Milczy 2025 ist ab sofort hier verfügbar:

Gefilmt vor Ort beim Niech Cisza Milczy Open Air in Pyskowice-Dzierżno, Polen am 15. August 2025 von Piotr Nowak (Studio Młyn). Bearbeitet von Jauhien Charkasau.

Dymna Lotva kommentiert: „We had never performed Dead Don’t Hurt live before this show in Poland“, gibt die charismatische Sängerin Katsiaryna „Nokt Aeon“ Mankevich zu. „It feels rather strange as the lyrics as well as the vocal part are my favorites out of everything that Dymna Lotva have ever released. I’m thrilled that this is the very first song, people will get to hear from this acoustic set. Dead Don’t Hurt is about trust and betrayal, about a difficult choice and its consequences. What would you do when given a choice between shameful self-preservation at the expense of others or heroic self-sacrifice? Can you trust yourself or anyone at all when the whole world around you is on fire?“

Gastmusiker:

Ewa Kozieł – erste Violine

Dominika Dudek – zweite Violine

Anna – Cello

Dymna Lotva online:

Katsiaryna „Nokt Aeon” Mankevich – Gesang, traditionelle Flöten, Texte

Jauhien Charkasau – Gitarren, Bass, gesamte Musik

Mikita Stankevich – Gitarren, Hintergrundgesang

Wojciech „Bocian” Muchowicz – Schlagzeug

Dymna Lotva online:

www.facebook.com/dymnalotva

www.instagram.com/dymnalotvaband