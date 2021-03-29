Elvenking: bringen neue Single “The Moon And The Magic”

Im August 2019 haben Elvenking mit der Veröffentlichung des lang ersehnten Konzeptalbums Reader Of The Runes – Divination eine neue Ära eingeläutet.

Am Freitag fügte die Band ihrem eigenen Buch ein weiteres Kapitel hinzu – sie präsentieren den Elvenlegions ihre Single The Moon And The Magic!

Die Band erklärt: „The Moon And Magic is the link between Reader Of The Runes – Divination and the next chapters of the story to come. The song was written with the rest of the Divination material and was recorded during the sessions of the album but we wanted to have a bridge-song to be released between the first and the second album. It has been the last song written for the album with this specific idea in mind. The mood of both the music and the lyrics is kind of “calm-before-the storm”, a scene that catches the silence before everything reaches its climax. Plunge yourself into The Moon And Magic and read the Lines that no one reads…“

Das Album Readers Of The Runes – Divination ist hier erhältlich: https://fanlink.to/ROTR_Divination

Die eindrucksvolle Historie Elvenkings vor Augen, kann man es eigentlich nicht verleugnen: Die Folk Power Metal Band gehört zu den wichtigsten und einzigartigsten Bands der Szene, welche ihren Weg beständig ging und sich in Europa unter den Bands etablierte, welche kraftvolle Metalmusik mit Folk und Pagan Einflüssen vereinen.

2019 veröffentlichte die Band ihr nunmehr zehntes Meisterwerk: Reader Of The Runes – Divination. Das Konzeptalbum ist eine aufregende Reise in eine mystische Welt der Runen, Magie und antiker Kräfte fernab des Greifbaren.

Doch nicht nur das überwältigende Konzept macht Reader Of The Runes – Divination zum wohl epischsten Album, welches Elvenking je aufnahmen. Musikalisch ist es ebenfalls ein Album, welches frischen Wind in den Klang der Italiener bringt und gleichzeitig dem Sound der Band unnachahmlich treu bleibt.

