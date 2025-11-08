Gong: kündigen neues Album „Bright Spirit“ an und veröffentlichen daraus die erste Single „Stars In Heaven“

Die legendäre Psychedelic-Band Gong meldet sich mit ihrem neuen Song Stars In Heaven und einem brandneuen Musikvideo von Drain Hope zurück. Seht euch das Video zu Stars In Heaven hier an:

Die Band kündigte außerdem die Veröffentlichung ihres neuen Albums an, das 2026 erscheinen soll, und verriet bereits den Titel: Bright Spirit

Stars In Heaven ist die erste Singleauskopplung aus dem neuen Album Bright Spirit, das 2026 bei Kscope erscheint. Bright Spirit setzt die legendäre Gong-Tradition fort – eine umfangreiche und gefeierte Sammlung von Veröffentlichungen, die Gong in ihrer über 50-jährigen Karriere seit der Bandgründung 1970 durch den verstorbenen Daevid Allen mit über 30 Studioalben hervorgebracht hat.

„It’s such an eclectic record“, sagt Sänger and Gitarrist Kavus Torabi. „This is the most colourful and kaleidoscopic album so far from this incarnation of the band. There are Eastern-infused epics, long instrumental jazz-inspired sections, meditative and cosmic detours and blistering, incendiary psychedelic rock. When picking the first song to be released, it has felt as if there’s an extra weight on the choice, as if the song somehow has to represent the whole album.“

Textlich geht es um die Idee, dass die Welt so ist, wie man selbst ist. „If you are a cynical, defensive or suspicious person, then that’s the world you’ll inhabit“, fährt Kavus fort. „You’ll see mean-spirited behaviour and selfishness all around you but it’s always a choice. I think perhaps some people forget that. That’s not the world I live in, nor would I want to. It’s a sad old world for sure but it’s also a beautiful one bursting with hope, possibility, wonder and magic in every single moment.“

Gong führen das von Daevid Allen entzündete Erbe fort und touren aktuell gemeinsam mit den Psychedelic-Rock-Legenden Henge durch Großbritannien.

