Gràb: enthüllen neue Video-Single „Waidler“ vom kommenden Album „Kremess“

Gràb veröffentlichen den Videoclip zu Waidler (Waldschrat) exklusiv über Black Metal Promotion. Der Track ist die nächste Singleauskopplung aus dem neuen Album Kremess (Leichenschmaus). Das zweite Album des bayerischen Black-Metal-Duos soll am 21. Februar 2025 erscheinen.

Seht euch das Video zur neuen Singleauskopplung Waidler hier an:

Pre-Sale: http://lnk.spkr.media/grab-kremess

Videoerstellung: Lukas Alberter

Assistenz: Christian Strohmer

Inszenierung: Sepp Probst

Gràb kommentieren: „The opening track of the album is named Waidler, which is a dialectal word that corresponds loosely translated with the English term ‚Woodlander‘ – in the sense of a person living in a forest“, erklärt Sänger und Texter Grànt. „This song is dedicated to the Bavarian Forest. Whenever I visit this region of Lower Bavaria, it feels to me like a journey back in time – in a positive way. I very much like the traditional way of living there. Of course, there is also the stunning nature of the Bavarian Forest – harsh and majestic at the same time. That is exactly what we want to convey with the lyrics and the music of Waidler. In my book, we have quite succeeded in delivering a really powerful opening track that also includes a guest contribution by former Dark Fortress vocalist Morean.“

Mehr Infos zu Gràb und Ihrem kommenden Album Kremess findet ihr hier:

Gràb – Besetzung:

Grànt – Gesang & bayerische Poesie

Gnàst – Gitarren, Bass, Synthesizer, Songwriting

Gràb online:

www.instagram.com/grab_blackmetal_bavaria

www.facebook.com/grabavaria