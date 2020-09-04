Hexecutor: präsentieren ihre neue Single „Tiger Of The Seven Seas“

Hexecutor sind eine 2011 gegründete Kapelle aus Rennes in Frankreich. Nach einer Demo, einer EP und einer Split erschien 2016 ihr Debüt Poison, Lust And Damnation, mit dem sie eine gewisse Aufmerksamkeit erregen konnten. Aus dem tiefsten französischen Underground kam man dennoch nicht heraus. Musikalisch ist der Vierer im 80er-Jahre Speed und Thrash Metal verwurzelt und Vergleiche mit frühen Destruction lagen nahe.

Nach vier Jahren meldet sich die französische Old School Abrissbirne nun gewaltig zurück und präsentiert mit Tiger Of The Seven Seas ihre neue Single aus dem kommenden Album Beyond Any Human Conception Of Knowledge, welches am 25. September 2020 via Dying Victims Productions auf Vinyl und CD erscheinen wird. Nach Ker Ys und Danse Macabre ist Tiger Of The Seven Seas bereits die dritte Auskoppelung aus dem neuen Werk.

Hört hier den neuen Song und lest das offizielle Statement des Labels:

Dying Victims Productions is proud to present Hexecutors highly anticipated second album, Beyond Any Human Conception Of Knowledge, on CD and vinyl LP formats.

It’s been four long years since Hexecutor released their shockingly masterful debut album, Poison, Lust And Damnation. The shock wasn’t so much that the French quartet came out of nowhere – indeed, they’d made waves in the underground with their debut demo in 2012 and especially the Hangmen Of Roazhon EP two years later (which Dying Victims reissued on 12” vinyl in 2018, to meet demand) – but rather that there existed a band putting an undeniably authentic yet also unique twist on classic mid-‘80s speed metal and thrash. Hexecutor weren’t trying to reinvent language; they were simply trying to expand the lexicon a bit, and they did so with astonishing aplomb on Poison, Lust And Damnation.

But, now rested (and wild!), Hexecutor return with an even bolder record in their long-awaited second album, Beyond Any Human Conception Of Knowledge. If its no-less-considerable predecessor pushed traditional tropes, Beyond Any Human Conception Of Knowledge topples them altogether! It’s all recognizably Hexecutor – and immediately, charismatically so – but swirling in their cantankerous cauldron of old Slayer, Razor, Destruction, Sepultura, and Merciless is a passion for classic hard rock and heavy metal and coated in the feeling of Bathorys Blood Fire Death and Manowars Into Glory Ride. Thus, this second strike is a much more Epic one, all without striving to be epic in the pejorative sense. It’s all twisted with grace and gnarliness, in equal measure, as one will find filtered traces of Thin Lizzy, Uriah Heep, Blue Öyster Cult, UFO, and even The Eagles as prominently as those of Deströyer 666, Absu, Gospel Of The Horns, and Vomitor. Hexecutor even touch upon just-as-classic black metal and death metal mainstays as Morbid Angel, Sweden’s Dawn, and early Necrophobic, Darkthrone, Gorgoroth, and Satyricon…but again, simply hearing Beyond Any Human Conception Of Knowledge is witnessing the band’s widescreen yet still-wild ways. Slowing down doesn’t mean wimping out, and diversity can be a wondrous thing when handled with care and class. In a word, magickal!

Then again, a recording as momentous Beyond Any Human Conception Of Knowledge is underpinned by a deep and thoughtful thematic, relating directly to Hexecutors homeland. As heavy metal is a great medium to relate legends and epic stories, Hexecutor chose to glorify the beauty of their folklore with a concept album based exclusively on myths, factual history, and fantastic tales kept alive by the oral tradition and collected by authors, folklorists, and poets such as Anatole Le Braz, Paul Sébillot, or François Cadic.

It bears repeating that Beyond Any Human Conception Of Knowledge is a momentous event, and it’s suitably graced with amazing artwork courtesy of Skelethals Jon Whiplash. Hexecutor here have delivered a modern classic!

– Regular gatefold edition on black vinyl, with poster, sticker, post card, woven patch and download link.

– Special gatefold edition on oxblood colored vinyl, with poster, sticker, post card, woven patch and download link.

– CD edition with sticker

– MC edition with sticker, button and download code.

Release date: 25th September

Tracklist:

1. Buried Alive With Her Silk Dress

2. Ker Ys

3. Eternal Impenitence

4. Tiger Of The Seven Seas

5. Belzebuth’s Apocryphal Mark

6. Brecheliant

7. Danse Macabre

8. Krœz Er Vossen

Line-Up:

Jey Deflagratör – Guitar / Vocals

Joey Demönömaniac – Guitar / backings

S. Chainsaw Maeströr – Bass

Putrid Vön Rötten – Drums

Label:

https://www.dying-victims.de