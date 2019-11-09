Horrizon: veröffentlichen neue Single

Die Melodic Death Metaller von Horrizon werden am 29. November ihr neues Album „World Of Pain“ bei Massacre Records veröffentlichen! Ab sofort könnt ihr euch die „Dying God“, die zweite Single vom kommenden Horrizon Album, auf https://youtu.be/_rPmMdp5nyE oder diversen Streamingplattformen anhören! Und schaut euch auf https://youtu.be/MVDwUii_1ME das offizielle Video zur ersten Single „Once In A While“ an.

„World Of Pain“ ist hier bereits vorbestellbar » https://lnk.to/worldofpain

Freut euch auf schnellen Melodic Death Metal sowie, unter anderem, auf Mid-Tempo Nummern und balladeske Passagen mit cleanen Vocals!

In Sachen Gastmusiker hat sich die Band nicht lumpen lassen: Niemand geringeres als Mors Principium Est Gitarrist Andy Gillion hat beim vorletzten Song „Reborn“ ein Gitarrensolo beigesteuert.

Videos

Dying God (Official Single) – https://youtu.be/_rPmMdp5nyE

Once In A While (Official Video) – https://youtu.be/MVDwUii_1ME

Horrizon – World Of Pain

Pre-order » https://lnk.to/worldofpain

1. Once In A While

2. Sentenced To Death

3. Where Am I?

4. World Of Pain

5. Haunted By The Past

6. Ancient Wisdom

7. Dying God

8. Lost

9. Why?

10. Reborn

11. Endless Rain

29/11/2019 • Melodic Death Metal

CD • Digital

Horrizon Live

09.11.2019 DE Bindlach – Bärenhalle (Winter Invasion Festival)

29.11.2019 DE Leipzig – Hellraiser