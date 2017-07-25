Die US Metal Legende JAG PANZER veröffentlicht heute ein Lyrik-Video zum neuen Song „Far Beyond All Fear“. Der Track befindet sich auch auf dem kommenden Album „The Deviant Chord“.

The lyric video was created by Jag Panzer guitarist Mark Briody: „I wanted the video to be a Jules Verne style adventure, like the kind we grew up with. I always wanted to set the lyric video in the same time period as the cover (late 1800s) so I could give some back story to the album artwork!“.



Tracklisting:

1. Born Of The Flame 4:00

2. Far Beyond All Fear 3:49

3. The Deviant Chord 5:37

4. Blacklist 4:19

5. Foggy Dew 3:20

6. Divine Intervention 3:30

7. Long Awaited Kiss 6:16

8. Salacious Behavior 4:07

9. Fire Of Our Spirit 4:37

10. Dare 5:17

Jag Panzer – The Deviant Chord

VÖ: 29. September 2017

Steamhammer/SPV

