“Brutal Assault Festival 2017 am 09.08.2017 – 12.08.2017 in der Festung Josefov, Tschechische Republik (Vorbericht)!“
Festivalname: Brutal Assault Festival 2017
Bands: Aeon, Amorphis, Architects, Arkona, August Burns Red, Avenger, Aversions Crown, Batushka, Birds In Row, Boris, Chelsea Grin, Clawfinger, Collision, Cough, Crowbar, Cryptopsy, Decapitated, Demolition Hammer, Der Weg Einer Freiheit, Deserted Fear, Devin Townsend Project, Disperse, Doomas, Dysangelium, Einherjer, Electric Wizard, Eluveitie, Emperor, Exorcizphobia, Fallujah, First Blood, Fleshgod Apocalypse, Front Line Assembly, Furia, Gadget, God Is An Astronaut, God Mother, Gorguts, Graveworm, Gutalax, Hatebreed, Havok, Helheim, Higher Power, Igorrr, Incantation, Infected Rain, Insania, KMFDM, Macabre, Madball, Madder Mortem, Malignant Tumour, Mantar, Master’s Hammer, Mayhem, Mercy Ties, Metal Church, Miss May I, Monolithe, Morbid Angel, Mourning Beloveth, Nervosa, Nile, Nuclear Vomit, Oathbreaker, Oceans Ate Alaska, Opeth, Overkill, Phurpa, Possessed, Postcards from Arkham, Primary Resistance, Prong, Protector, Revocation, Root, Rotten Sound, Rotting Christ, Sacred Reich, Samael, Sheer Terror, Sikth, Six Degrees Of Separation, Skywalker, Soen, Suffocation, Svart Crown, Swallow The Sun, Swans, Teethgrinder, Terror, The Amity Affliction, The Crown, The Dillinger Escape Plan, The Great Old Ones, The Lurking fear, The Number Twelve Looks Like You, Tiamat, Trivium, Tsjuder, Ulcerate, Ultha, Vallenfyre, Vision Of Disorder, Walls Of Jericho, War for War, While She Sleeps, Wintersun, Wolfheart, Wolves in the Throne Room, Wrekmeister Harmonies, Zhrine
Ort: Festung Josefov, Tschechische Republik
Datum: 09.08.2017 – 12.08.2017
Kosten: 93,90€ 4-Tagesticket incl. Camping
Genre: Rock, Metal, Extreme Metal
Tickets unter: https://www.4tix.de/
Veranstalter: Brutal Assault Agency, s.r.o.
Link: http://brutalassault.cz/de/