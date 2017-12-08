“Brutal Assault Festival 2017 am 09.08.2017 – 12.08.2017 in der Festung Josefov, Tschechische Republik (Vorbericht)!“

Festivalname: Brutal Assault Festival 2017

Bands: Aeon, Amorphis, Architects, Arkona, August Burns Red, Avenger, Aversions Crown, Batushka, Birds In Row, Boris, Chelsea Grin, Clawfinger, Collision, Cough, Crowbar, Cryptopsy, Decapitated, Demolition Hammer, Der Weg Einer Freiheit, Deserted Fear, Devin Townsend Project, Disperse, Doomas, Dysangelium, Einherjer, Electric Wizard, Eluveitie, Emperor, Exorcizphobia, Fallujah, First Blood, Fleshgod Apocalypse, Front Line Assembly, Furia, Gadget, God Is An Astronaut, God Mother, Gorguts, Graveworm, Gutalax, Hatebreed, Havok, Helheim, Higher Power, Igorrr, Incantation, Infected Rain, Insania, KMFDM, Macabre, Madball, Madder Mortem, Malignant Tumour, Mantar, Master’s Hammer, Mayhem, Mercy Ties, Metal Church, Miss May I, Monolithe, Morbid Angel, Mourning Beloveth, Nervosa, Nile, Nuclear Vomit, Oathbreaker, Oceans Ate Alaska, Opeth, Overkill, Phurpa, Possessed, Postcards from Arkham, Primary Resistance, Prong, Protector, Revocation, Root, Rotten Sound, Rotting Christ, Sacred Reich, Samael, Sheer Terror, Sikth, Six Degrees Of Separation, Skywalker, Soen, Suffocation, Svart Crown, Swallow The Sun, Swans, Teethgrinder, Terror, The Amity Affliction, The Crown, The Dillinger Escape Plan, The Great Old Ones, The Lurking fear, The Number Twelve Looks Like You, Tiamat, Trivium, Tsjuder, Ulcerate, Ultha, Vallenfyre, Vision Of Disorder, Walls Of Jericho, War for War, While She Sleeps, Wintersun, Wolfheart, Wolves in the Throne Room, Wrekmeister Harmonies, Zhrine



Ort: Festung Josefov, Tschechische Republik

Datum: 09.08.2017 – 12.08.2017

Kosten: 93,90€ 4-Tagesticket incl. Camping

Genre: Rock, Metal, Extreme Metal

Tickets unter: https://www.4tix.de/

Veranstalter: Brutal Assault Agency, s.r.o.

Link: http://brutalassault.cz/de/

In vier Tagen geht es auf drei Bühnen mit über 100 Bands zur Sache. Auf dem Brutal Assault Festival 2017, in unserem Nachbarland der Tschechischen Republik, sorgt das Open Air Jahr für Jahr in der Festung Josefov für ein Metal Highlight im Veranstaltungskalender. Mit unter hundert Euro bleibt es ein gutes Preis-Leistungs-Verhältnis, welches uns der Veranstalter Brutal Assault Agency s.r.o serviert.

Neben Top Acts befinden sich diverse kleine Kapellen im Billing. Alle Bands findet ihr weiter oben in den Informationen. Spannende Top Acts wie Opeth oder das Devin Townsend Project bereichern die progressive Schiene. Auf die Fresse gibt es genug unter anderem mit Morbid Angel, Overkill, Samael, Mayhem oder Hatebreed. Bei der Konstellation der bereits genannten Gruppen, merkt man schnell, wie das Brutal Assault grundsätzlich ausgerichtet wurde. Neben allen Metal Genres gibt es ordentlich harten Stoff auf die Ohren. Ebenfalls nicht zu verachten: Emperor, die ebenfalls von ganz oben auf die Festung blicken. Sacred Reich, Eluveitie, Vallenfyre und Co bilden den Nachschub. Alle Formationen hier anzusprechen würde definitiv den Rahmen sprengen, da können wir nur noch mal oben auf die Bandliste hinweisen.

Camping ist und bleibt im Ticketpreis inbegriffen, östlich von der Hauptstadt Prag kann man aus dem Osten unserer Republik relativ gut zum Brutal Assault Festival anreisen. Aus Hamburg muss man gut 7 Stunden und fast 700 km einplanen. Denkt zudem bitte daran, dass es in der Tschechischen Republik keinen Euro gibt. Uns ist auch nicht bekannt, dass auf dem Festival damit bezahlt werden kann.

