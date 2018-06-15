Am 13. Juli wird KING DIAMOND LP Re-Issues seiner klassischen Alben ‚In Concert 1987: Abigail‘, ‚The Graveyard‚ und ‚The Spider’s Lullabye‘ via Metal Blade Records veröffentlichen. Diese werden zunächst nur als klassische 180g Picture Discs erhältlich sein, die exklusiven Scheiben können ab sofort hier vorbestellt werden: metalblade.com/kingdiamond
„You can spiral yourself into darkness with these classic King Diamond albums, or you can exhibit them on your wall like I will. Either way, enjoy.“ – King
Nachstehend die Tracklisten zu den Picture Discs, weitere KING DIAMOND Re-Issues folgen in Kürze, bleibt dran!
In Concert 1987: Abigail track-listing
Side A
1. Funeral
2. Arrival
3. Come to the Sabbath
4. The Family Ghost
5. The 7th Day of July 1777
6. The Portrait
Side B
7. Guitar Solo by Andy
8. The Possession
9. Abigail
10. Drum Solo
11. The Candle
12. No Presents for Christmas
The Spider’s Lullabye track-listing
Side A
1. From the Other Side
2. Killer
3. The Poltergeist
4. Dreams
5. Moonlight
Side B
6. Six Feet Under
7. The Spider’s Lullabye
8. Eastmann’s Cure
9. Room 17
10. To the Morgue
The Graveyard track-listing
Side A
1. The Graveyard
2. Black Hill Sanitarium
3. Waiting
4. Heads on the Wall
Side B
5. Whispers
6. I’m Not a Stranger
7. Digging Graves
8. Meet Me at Midnight
Side C
9. Sleep Tight Little Baby
10. Daddy
11. Trick or Treat
Side D
12. Up from the Grave
13. I Am
14. Lucy Forever
