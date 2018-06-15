Am 13. Juli wird KING DIAMOND LP Re-Issues seiner klassischen Alben ‚In Concert 1987: Abigail‘, ‚The Graveyard‚ und ‚The Spider’s Lullabye‘ via Metal Blade Records veröffentlichen. Diese werden zunächst nur als klassische 180g Picture Discs erhältlich sein, die exklusiven Scheiben können ab sofort hier vorbestellt werden: metalblade.com/kingdiamond

„You can spiral yourself into darkness with these classic King Diamond albums, or you can exhibit them on your wall like I will. Either way, enjoy.“ – King

Nachstehend die Tracklisten zu den Picture Discs, weitere KING DIAMOND Re-Issues folgen in Kürze, bleibt dran!

In Concert 1987: Abigail track-listing

Side A

1. Funeral

2. Arrival

3. Come to the Sabbath

4. The Family Ghost

5. The 7th Day of July 1777

6. The Portrait

Side B

7. Guitar Solo by Andy

8. The Possession

9. Abigail

10. Drum Solo

11. The Candle

12. No Presents for Christmas

The Spider’s Lullabye track-listing

Side A

1. From the Other Side

2. Killer

3. The Poltergeist

4. Dreams

5. Moonlight

Side B

6. Six Feet Under

7. The Spider’s Lullabye

8. Eastmann’s Cure

9. Room 17

10. To the Morgue

The Graveyard track-listing

Side A

1. The Graveyard

2. Black Hill Sanitarium

3. Waiting

4. Heads on the Wall

Side B

5. Whispers

6. I’m Not a Stranger

7. Digging Graves

8. Meet Me at Midnight

Side C

9. Sleep Tight Little Baby

10. Daddy

11. Trick or Treat

Side D

12. Up from the Grave

13. I Am

14. Lucy Forever

