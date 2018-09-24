Die aus Marseille, Frankreich stammenden Metalcore-Newcomer LANDMVRKS veröffentlichen heute die vierte Single, ‚Reckoning‘ feat. Aaron Matts (BETRAYING THE MARTYRS), ihres zweiten Albums »Fantasy«, das am 19. Oktober via Arising Empire erscheinen wird.



Die Band kommentiert: „‚Reckoning‘ showcases the metalcore side of LANDMVRKS. It is very dark and yet melodic. We are thrilled to have Aaron Matts featuring on this one. His deep voice gives the song a whole other dimension.“



Schaut euch das Lyric-Video zu ‚Reckoning‘ feat Aaron Matts hier an:

https://youtu.be/YcccCtqbUpU

