Mental Cruelty: neues Video für „Midtvinter“ & „Obsessis A Daemonio“

Mental Cruelty kommentiert Obsessis A Daemonio: „Obsessis A Daemonio inspiriert von echten mittelalterlichen Exorzismus-Manuskripten. Schaut das Video besser auf eigene Gefahr, es könnte sein, dass man anschließend selbst von Dämonen heimgesucht wird. Es ist die Geschichte eines spirituellen Kampfes zwischen einem Priester und einem Dämon seiner Vergangenheit. Ein epischer Kampf zwischen Licht und Dunkelheit – wer wird triumphieren? Entscheidet selbst! Get ready für eine bombastische Performance und Inszenierung in einer original antiken Klosterbibliothek!“

Zwielicht, das vierte Album von Mental Cruelty, ist jetzt über Century Media Records erhältlich.

Taucht ein in eine düstere Welt, in der die Macht der Hölle regiert. Das neue Video (produziert von Aurora Motion Pictures) könnt ihr ab 18:00 Uhr hier sehen:

Mental Cruelty über das neue Album: „Let us embrace a new era of darkness by bringing the “black” into blackened heavy music. Join us on the way down to infernal gates of hell to be rebirthed back to life. The album will contain the most mind-bending variety of different heavy musical influences and sounds. Epic symphonic orchestras accompanied by slam breakdowns; this will have it all. Inspired from metaphors written by nature, death, and inner demons.



We can´t put into words the level of excitement we feel by announcing this album to you. We hope you feel the same way! Thank you for being with us and stay tuned for upcoming news!”