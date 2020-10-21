Misanthropia: enthüllen Albumdetails

Die niederländischen Symphonic Black Metaller Misanthropia werden am 04.12.2020 ihr neues Album Convoy Of Sickness bei Massacre Records veröffentlichen!

Für das kommende Album hat die Band abermals mit Tontechniker Mike Wead und Grafikkünstler Jan Yrlund zusammengearbeitet.

Freut euch auf brutale und schnelle, aber auch direkte und melodische Songs und auf ein Album, das noch bombastischer als das Vorgängeralbum Omertà ausgefallen ist.

Hier kann man Convoy Of Sickness bereits vorbestellen » https://lnk.to/convoyofsickness

Die erste Single wird am 3. November erscheinen.

Misanthropia – Convoy Of Sickness

1. Convoy Of Sickness

2. Silent War

3. Pathological Desire To Kill

4. Nicodemus Narcissus

5. Sorrow Made Flesh

6. Aan De Herwijnse Zijde

7. The Unburied

8. The Eagle And The Hare

9. Roze Balletten

10. Through The Eye Of The Needle

https://misanthropia-official.nl

https://www.facebook.com/666misanthropia

https://instagram.com/misanthropiaholland

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGCwOEz1H0_3H4QBQwnh33g

https://spoti.fi/2QtPRw1